Full Circle: Ben Boulware’s Emotional Return to Clemson
It’s hard to name many recent Clemson Tigers with a more impactful legacy than Ben Boulware, who might bleed orange and white if you cut him open.
He was the heart and soul of Clemson’s 2017 National Championship team, even earning Defensive MVP honors in the title game. Known for both his vocal leadership and tenacious play, Boulware earned some impressive accolades during his college career, including the Jack Lambert Trophy (given to the nation’s top linebacker) and ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Boulware’s connection to Clemson goes back generations, starting with his grandfather who played football for the Tigers in the 1950s, to his older brother Garrett, who was an All-ACC outfielder before being drafted by the Reds.
Now, Boulware is returning to his alma mater as a linebackers coach. When he was asked about stepping back into the program that means so much to him, the emotions came pouring out.
“Very thankful for him [Coach Swinney] believing in me, and giving me the opportunity to lead the linebacker room,” Boulware said, with his voice breaking. “Im going to cry. It's full circle. It was really cool.”
Nicknamed the “Junkyard Dog” during his playing days, Boulware brings an energy to the field that can’t be faked.
“He's a relentless guy, man,” said Clemson’s defensive coordinator, Tom Allen. “Those linebackers, to me, they set the tone for our whole defense, and he sets the tone in that room. Having him in there is massive for us.”
But now, the Junkyard Dog is learning that coaching calls for a little more composure and a lot more preparation. Based on his recent comments, he’s fully embraced the opportunity to grow under Clemson’s experienced defensive staff.
When asked about his approach to the new role, Boulware pointed to coaches like Allen, a former head coach, and longtime assistant Mike Reed, who’s worked with Clemson’s defense for more than a decade.
“When we are in staff meetings, I do a lot of listening. A lot of note-taking. We have coaches in their 50’s and 60’s that have done this for a long time,” Boulware said. “I'm not going to lie and think that I'm smarter than them. So there is a lot of listening being done on my part.”
Standing at six feet tall while running a 4.85 40-yard dash, Boulware was well aware that his athletic traits didn’t stack up with the nation’s elite. But through relentless preparation and attention to detail, he maximized his talent, a mindset he now hopes to instill in the players that he coaches.
“There's another level that you can reach when it comes to being an elite linebacker. When it comes to preparation and leading a locker room, and communication,” Boulware said. “There were things that I did as a player that helped me maximize my short stature. I got every ounce out of myself. That's my goal for everyone in my group. There are so many small details that you can grab onto to be a better football player on game days.”
While his love for the program is obvious, Boulware never shied away from calling out Clemson after a tough loss, something head coach Dabo Swinney playfully reminded him of after he joined the staff. While that criticism will likely stay behind closed doors now, Boulware made one thing clear: his loyalty to the program isn’t going anywhere.
“I literally have my grandpa’s Clemson jersey from the 50s in the office,” he mentioned. “Boulware’s are very passionate about Clemson. That won't ever change.”