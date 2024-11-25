Game Preview for Clemson Tigers Against South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 14
The Clemson Tigers are riding high into rivalry week after an easy victory against The Citadel Bulldogs.
With the victory in Week 13, the Tigers have moved to 9-2 on the season, as they continue to keep their hopes of playing for an ACC Title alive. While Clemson didn’t get any help in their quest to get into the conference championship game in Week 13, they did get some help in the rankings overall.
The SEC had some bad losses in Week 13, as both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ole Miss Rebels suffered big upset losses. With three losses each, them making their case to be in the College Football Playoff just got much harder.
For quite some time, it was believed that the only path to the CFP for the Tigers was to win their conference. However, due to the recent upsets and developments in the rankings, Clemson might have a shot.
They moved up in the AP Poll from 17th to 12th, and they will have a huge opportunity to prove themselves in Week 14 against the 16th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.
The SEC Conference has become a bit of a mess in terms of the standings, but the Gamecocks should not be taken lightly by Clemson coming into this big matchup. South Carolina is currently on a five-game winning streak, with two of those wins coming against Top-25 opponents.
In terms of the matchup, the Tigers can expect a very balanced attack on the offensive side of the ball. The Gamecocks this season both have over 2,000 yards rushing as a team to go along with over 2,000 yards passing.
Quarterback LaNoris Sellers is going to be a player for the defense to keep an eye on. The talented quarterback can hurt a defense either through the air or on the ground.
Even though Clemson won easily in Week 13, they gave up a ton of yards on the ground once again. That has been an on and off problem this season, and it is something that must be cleaned up if they want to beat South Carolina.
With this being a Top-25 matchup at this point in the season, it is going to be one of the best games of the weekend to watch. There is a ton potentially on the line for the Tigers especially, as a win could result in a spot in the CFP regardless of what happens in the ACC title game.