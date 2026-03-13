How This Clemson Cornerback Boosted His Draft Stock at Pro Day

There were over a dozen Clemson Tigers to take the field on Thursday for Pro Day, and one of the most impressive performances of the day came from a player some might not expect.

That guy is Jeadyn Lukus, a former five-star cornerback recruit who's had a pretty up-and-down career over the last four years at Clemson.

While he wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, unlike nine other teammates, he proved himself as one of the most athletic players at his position.

His Pro Day results would have placed him at the top of the combine leaderboard in multiple categories. Most impressively, his 11-foot, 7-inch broad jump would have ranked first among all players, while his 1.46 10-yard split and 6.95 three-cone drill would have both topped the charts among cornerbacks. He would have also tied for fourth in the 40-yard dash with a 4.41.

After an up & down career at Clemson @Mauldin_Athl @jlukus04 knows he can be better in the NFL.

At Pro Day, Lukus impressed by running a 4.41 40 while leaping 11'7 in the broad jump, 4 inches farther than anyone at the 2026 NFL combine.

Highlights here w/ Lukus reaction.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/TQqxrvzeth — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) March 12, 2026

For Lukus, the numbers were never really a surprise. But after a turbulent 2025 season, they carried a little more weight.

"Definitely, [I had something to prove]," he said on Thursday. "I knew I would test well. I've always been super athletic, so I knew that would help me out. Especially after this past year, I knew this would put me in a better position."

That past year is part of a larger story.

Coming out of the 2022 class, Lukus was a top-30 player nationally and the best player in South Carolina. He showed promise across his first two years — including an interception in the 2022 ACC Championship — which led to him becoming a starter in 2024.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Lukus put up career-high numbers of 34 tackles, seven pass deflections and one interception, but he couldn't put it all together as he lost his starting role by the end of the season.

He was never able to get it back as a senior in 2025, going from playing over 500 snaps as a junior to under 200 as a senior. Still, he wouldn't want it to be any other way.

"I wouldn't change anything, the good or the bad, because I feel like everyone hopes that everything goes perfect," he continued. "But I know that I would not be the same person without the ups and the downs. So I would definitely take both in stride, and I'm thankful for both."

As of now, Lukus sits in uncertain territory.

A majority of NFL Mock Drafts have him going late Day 3, somewhere in the sixth or seventh round, or don't have him listed at all. But with his impressive Pro Day performance, there should be a lot more teams reaching out to talk to him, giving Lukus a better chance at not falling into the large, and sometimes forgotten, pool of undrafted free agents.