Georgia Bulldogs Coach Not Revealing Star Player’s Availability for Clemson Game
When the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 14 Clemson Tigers in the 2024 AFLAC Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Aug. 31 it’s not clear if the Bulldogs will have one of their best offensive players on the field.
Head coach Kirby Smart declined to comment on whether running back Trevor Etienne would be available for the game during a recent media availability, with his comments reported by several outlets, including Dawg Post.
He is the younger brother of NFL running back and former Clemson star Travis Etienne.
The younger Etienne transferred to Georgia from Florida in the offseason. With the Gators he was Freshman All-SEC in 2022 and gained 1,472 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in two seasons. He’s also a capable receiver, with 30 career catches.
Etienne isn’t injured. What is at issue is whether Smart might suspend him for the opener.
Etienne was arrested for DUI in March, charges that included reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane. It was alleged that he was driving 80 mph in a 50-mph zone. He reportedly admitted to police that he had a few beers “way earlier” that evening, but at the time of his arrest he was not legally allowed to drink.
Those charges were dropped in July. But the Bulldogs have had a list of driving violations the past two years, something Smart admitted was a problem during SEC media days. It’s to the point where Georgia NIL collectives are now withholding money from football players in those instances.
Smart said earlier this year that he wouldn’t make a decision on Etienne until the legal process was concluded.
"As we also know, kids sometimes don't make the best decisions," Smart said. "The older you get, sometimes the tougher the consequences are for your mistakes. He's not going to let this mistake define him. He's embarrassed. He's upset. He knows he made a mistake. It's a teaching moment, and we hope he gets better from it.”
After the Georgia game, the Tigers return home for three straight games — vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 7, vs. NC State on Sept. 21 to open ACC and then host Stanford on Sept. 28.
The rest of the schedule includes trips to Florida State Oct. 5 and Wake Forest on Oct. 12, followed two straight home contests with Virginia on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Nov. 2. Clemson then travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, followed by home games with The Citadel on Nov. 23 and South Carolina on Nov. 30.