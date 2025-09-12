Three Georgia Tech Players Who Could Give Clemson Fits
Last Saturday’s win gave the Clemson Tigers a chance to regain some confidence, but their upcoming matchup against undefeated Georgia Tech will be their first conference test of the year, and a real measure of how much progress they’ve made since their loss to No. 3 LSU
Ahead of Saturday night’s matchup, Clemson Tigers on SI takes a look at three notable opposing players to keep an eye on.
Haynes King, Quarterback
Although King did not appear in the Yellow Jackets’ Week 2 win over Gardner-Webb due to a lower-body injury, he is no longer on Georgia Tech’s injury report for their game against Clemson.
During their season-opening win over Colorado, King made an impact both on the ground and through the air by totaling 299 all-purpose yards and three rushing TDs, capping off the game with a game-winning 45-yard touchdown run.
The sixth-year quarterback may not present the same threat as a passer like LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier did, but King has more carries than completions this year and makes his most impactful contributions with his legs. Against Colorado, he carried the ball 19 times for a total of 156 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.
Malik Rutherford, Wide Receiver
While the Yellow Jackets may not be known for their aerial attack, Rutherford has proven to be effective with the ball in his hands since arriving at Georgia Tech.
Last season, the Miami native hauled in 62 passes (most since Calvin Johnson in 2006) for 702 yards for three touchdowns, averaging 11.3 yards per catch. According to PFF, Rutherford averaged just 2.35 yards per route run while primarily running routes like bubble screens and quick outs out of RPOs. He may not be a vertical threat, but his ability to make players miss and fight for first-downs makes him somebody fans should keep an eye on.
He has gotten off to a modest start this season, catching five passes for 62 yards over the past two games. After missing the rest of the season opener following a lower-body injury suffered on his first offensive play, Rutherford returned to action last week.
Kyle Efford, Linebacker
Georgia Tech’s leading tackler over the past two years, Efford entered the season on the Bednarik Award (best defensive player in college football) watchlist
Last season, he was an All-ACC selection after leading the team with 64 tackles to go along with three sacks and 5.5 tackles-for-loss. His best game of the year came against No.10 Florida State, when he was named the ACC’s Linebacker of the Week after finishing with ten tackles.
Tigers running back Adam Randall showcased some comfort in the backfield last week, rushing 21 times for 112 total rushing yards. As he continues to adjust while making the move from wide receiver to running back, facing a player like Efford could be a tough test early in the season.