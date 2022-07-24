Outside of WR Adam Randall, the Tigers should be a very healthy football team when fall camp begins in August.

The freshman wideout is still out recovering from a torn ACL suffered during spring practice. However, there is some good news to report, as WR coach Tyler Grisham told the media recently that the freshman is currently ahead of schedule.

"He's ahead of schedule," Grisham said at Clemson's media day. "They rave about him down there. You know, they have to pull him back, like he wants to do more. You want to make sure he does it safely, and he progresses the way that he needs to."

In 2019, former Clemson and current Green Bay Packers' WR Amari Rodgers also tore an ACL during spring practice. Rodgers made a phenomenal recovery, making it back on the field in time for the Tigers' second game, and he's given Randall some advice on how to handle his rehab.

"Amari was giving him advice, you know, 'hey, listen, here's what you can do on the side, here's some extra things you can be doing. I would always be doing something extra.' That's what he was saying. Gave him some encouragement, which is the main thing."

Prior to the injury, Randall had been having an excellent first spring, which makes losing him that much more disappointing.

"For a mid-year freshman to get in here and to tear his ACL your first spring, that's, that's challenging," Grisham said. "And he was really doing well. So it's frustrating as a coach because you want to want him to come in and contribute and we thought that he could. And man, he was lights out. So very frustrating for all of us."

There is no definitive timetable regarding Randall's return, but he is expected back at some point this season.

"I think the main thing for him and is just staying encouraged," Grisham said. "I think whenever fall camp begins, it's going to be hard watching his teammates out there performing and he can't. That's going to be challenging. But right now he's in good spirits."

