Halftime Analysis: Clemson at Boston College

The Clemson Tigers lead the Boston College Eagles at halftime of their game at BC.
CHESTNUT HIll, MASS.— The Boston College Baby Yoda will have some work to do, as--according to the fan holding him--he is undefeated, as the Tigers lead the Eagles by a score of 10-3 at halftime.

Here are our observations from the first half:

  • With his 35-yard field goal, B.T. Potter (2,373 yards on 64 career field goals) broke the Clemson career record for yards on field goals held previously by Nelson Welch (2,370 yards on 72 field goals from 1991-94).
  • Clemson might want to find out where Zay Flowers is and try to cover him.
  • Clemson...please get the ball to your best playmaker's hand. In the first quarter, Will Shipley had only five carries for 15 yards.
  • The Tigers are 1-6 on third downs in the first half.
  • The Tigers need to get back to using the MOF and the tight ends. The TEs have caught one pass in the first half for 9 yard
  • After Will Taylor muffed his second punt of the season, Dabo Swinney made a change to Antonio Williams--who subsequently took the punt 20 yards and set the Tigers up at the BC 28.
