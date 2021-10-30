Halftime Analysis: Clemson Leads FSU 17-13

Clemson got big plays from Will Shipley, D.J. Uiagalelei and Phil Mafah to build a halftime lead, but it wasn't all pretty.

Clemson led Florida State 17-13 at halftime, despite a sluggish first quarter, a missed field goal and some untimely penalties. There was also a bad drive late in the second quarter.

But the Tigers also got their share of some big plays, something that's been absent from the offense at times.

Halftime Analysis:

The Clemson defense struggled mightily in on the particular area in the first half. The Tigers jumped offsides four times. They came into the game ranked 101st nationally in penalties (7.3) per contest.

Clemson trailed Florida State for the first time since the third quarter of the 2016 meeting in Tallahassee, which the Tigers went on to win 37-34.

The Tiger offense produced just six rushing yards in the first quarter. That helped FSU take a lead in time of possession of three and a half minutes.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw one of his best passes of the season on an 11-yard touchdown strike to tight end Davis Allen to give the Tigers a 10-6 lead.

It didn't last long as Lawrence Toafili had the play of the first half after he caught a pass on a wheel route and went 75 yards, using Clemson's Sheridan Jones to roll off to keep from hitting the ground, to score to put FSU on top 13-10.

Phil Mafah had the longest play from scrimmage this season for Clemson when he broke loose for a 63-yard run in the second quarter. The freshman back had 102 yards coming into the game and has been showing signs of a home-run hitting type of rusher.

Will Shipley played the role of Clemson utility man in the first 30 minutes. The freshman running back ran 14 times for 78 yards and a touchdown that put Clemson up 17-13 with 3:41 left in the second quarter. He also caught a single-game career-high three passes for 20 yards.

B.T. Potter came into the game 7-of-8 on field goals this season, and after the Tiger kicker made a 47-yarder in the first quarter to give Clemson a 3-0 lead, he missed a 49-yard attempt in the second quarter that would've tied the game.

The person who took the best hit of the game so far is AllClemson's own Jason Priester, who was crushed on the sideline by FSU defender Jammie Robinson. But Priester bounced up quickly and received a shoutout from ESPN commentator Robert Griffin III.

