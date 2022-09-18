Halftime Analysis: Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech

CLEMSON—Clemson has won eight consecutive games, the longest streak in the Power Five. Clemson has not trailed at any point in its last five games, victories against Wake Forest, South Carolina, Iowa State, Georgia Tech and Furman. Clemson last trailed on Nov. 13 last year until the Tigers turned a 7-3 deficit against UConn into a 10-7 lead on a Will Swinney fake field goal for a first quarter touchdown in an eventual 44-7 win.





The Tigers lead 13-6 at halftime of their game against Louisiana Tech, here are our thoughts on how the first half has gone.

The offense is good with yards...not points:

The Tiger offense came out on fire, but that fire fizzled. In the first half, they managed to rack up the yards, as they ran up 231 yards--but only managed a measly 13 points. This kind of offense is not good in pee-wee football.

Defense is playing:

The Tiger defense is playing inspired. Outside a couple of plays, the defense has held their own against the air-raid offense and kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone. In the first half, the Tigers only allowed 151 total yards (152 passing and -1 rushing), all without six defenders.

Still have to convert in the red zone:

The Tigers made three trips to the red zone, however, they only came away with one touchdown. That kind of production will not hold up against Wake Forest, Florida State or NC State.

Can't give the ball back:

The Tigers blocked a field goal attempt, however on the return, Barrett Carter fumbled the ball and gave it right back to the Bulldogs--who turned it into three points.

