Halftime Analysis: Klubnik Sparks Clemson's Offense

CHARLOTTE -- It did not take Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney long to make a change in Saturday's ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium.

After the Tigers' offense tallied 12 yards and back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game, Swinney pulled starter DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik.

The freshman made an immediate impact, as he led the Tigers on a 71-yard scoring drive to tie the game, which he ended with a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Davis Allen.

The eighth-ranked Clemson Tigers went on to score on each of its next three possessions to take a 24-10 lead over No. 23 North Carolina into the locker room.

Klubnik finished the half 10-of-11 for 149 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for touchdown. The true also rushed four times for 32 yards. The Tigers ended the half with 235 total yards.

Swinney confirmed that the ACC Championship game is Klubnik's the rest of the way. When asked, he said, "Yeah, it'll be his game."

--Clemson's offense opens the game with a three-and-out. Shipley did not touch the football on the opening series. He had one carry on the Tigers' second possession.

--The Clemson defense came out in a three-man front to start the game. While the Tigers sat back in zone coverage, Maye picked them apart on the opening drive, twice converting on third down during an 11-play, 78-yard drive. Maye scored on a 3-yard run to cap the drive.

--On the Tigers' third drive, Klubnik entered the game on the Tigers' third series. Clemson had 12 yards offense on its first two possessions with Uiagalelei.

--Klubnik sparks the Tigers' offense, leading the team right down the field on a 9-play, 71-yard drive. The true freshman opened the drive with a 16-yard pass to Williams and later found Williams again for 22 more yards. He capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Davis Allen.

--Following a North Carolina fumble, Klubnik caught a 19-yard pass from running back Phil Mafah that set the Tigers up at the UNC 4. Mafah scored on the next play to give Clemson a 14-7 lead with 35 seconds left in the first period.

--Nate Wiggins sparked the defense after UNC drove to the Clemson nine. On third down he broke up a pass in the end zone to preserve the lead and then on the next play he blocked a 31-yard field goal attempt. The blocked field goal was Clemson's fifth block kick of the season and third blocked field goal.

Klubnik again got the offense rolling on his next possession. This time he hit fellow freshman Cole Turner for a 68-yard pass to the one-yard line. Klubnik ran the ball in the end zone on the next play to extend the Tigers' lead to 21-7 with 6:02 to go in the half.

--BT Potter nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Tigers a 24-10 lead at the break. The field goal was an ACC Championship Game record.

--The Potter field goal allowed the graduate student to become the first player in ACC history to score 100 or more points in four straight seasons.