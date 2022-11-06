Halftime Analysis: Notre Dame 14, Clemson 0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Notre Dame leads No. 4 Clemson 14-0 at halftime.

The Irish dominated the first half, holding the Tigers to 71 total yards and four first downs. Clemson was 0-for-5 on third down.

--This marked the first time Clemson has been shutout in the first half since the 2021 season-opener against Georgia.

--Notre Dame ran for 122 yards in the first half against a Clemson defense that was allowing just 87.8 yards coming in.

--The Irish had 11 first downs in the first half.

--Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was 9-12 for 41 yards in the first half.

--Clemson running back Will Shipley has 7 carries for 52.

--Notre Dame's Jordan Botelho went up the middle untouched on Clemson's first punt and blocked Adam Swanson's punt. The ball landed in the arms of linebacker Prince Kollie, who returned it for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 9:08 to play in the first quarter.

--Notre Dame's first-quarter block was the Irish's sixth of the season and the fourth straight game in which they blocked a punt.

--Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis had a busy first half. He had two quarterback pressures and a pass deflection.

--It was not a good start for Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins. He was flagged for two holding penalties on two of the Tigers first three play calls. He also tripped up running back Will Shipley which resulted in a two-yard loss on the other play.

--With a little more than seven minutes to play in the half, Clemson ran a swing pass to Shipley, which DJ Uiagalelei threw behind him. The play was ruled a lateral pass and was a fumble out of bounds. The result of the play was a seven-yard loss and ended a potential drive for the Tigers.

Notre Dame ran the ball down Clemson's throat on the final drive of the half for the Irish. Drew Pyne threw just one pass, an 11-yard screen to tight end Michael Mayer that set them up for a first and goal at the four-yard line.

Pyne scored on the next play to put the Irish up 14-0 with 38 seconds to play in the first half. Notre Dame ran the ball 10 times on the drive, five of which went for first downs.

The scoring drive was 11 plays, 78 yards and took 5:47 off the clock.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/