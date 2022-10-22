Halftime Analysis: Syracuse 21, Clemson 10

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Two turnovers cost No. 5 Clemson dearly in the opening half, as No. 14 Syracuse came into Memorial Stadium and grabbed a 21-10 halftime lead on the Tigers.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw an interception that killed a potential scoring drive and then fumbled inside the Orange's five-yard line which was returned 90 yards for a touchdown by defensive back Ja'Had Carter.

B.T. Potter made a 44-yard field goal with seven seconds left to pull the Tigers within 11 points, 21-10, at halftime.

Halftime analysis:

--Malcolm Greene started in the place of Barrett Carter at SAM/Nickel. Carter did not play due to being in concussion protocol.

--Myles Murphy got off to a bad start. He did not set the edge on the first play of the game. On the second play, he was charged with a facemask, giving Syracuse a 15-yard penalty.

--Clemson's first offensive play of the game was a 41-yard pass from DJ Uiagalelei to tight end Davis Allen to the Syracuse 30.

--It took the Tigers seven plays to cap a 71-yard scoring drive on the opening drive which was capped with a 1-yard Will Shipley touchdown. The Clemson scoring Drive was seven plays and covered 71 yards. It took 02:22 off the clock.

--Shipley's first-quarter touchdown was the 20th of his career, tying him with Travis Etienne for the fastest to reach 20 rushing touchdowns. They both did it in 18 games. Etienne, of course, holds the ACC record for rushing touchdowns with 70.

--Syracuse answered the Clemson score with a nice drive as Garrett Shrader hit running back Sean Tucker for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 5:30 to play in the quarter.

--Uiagalelei threw just his third interception of the year on Clemson's second possession of the afternoon. That was also the first interception he has thrown on third down this season. Ja'Had Carter snagged the pass on the far sideline at the Cuse 15-yard line.

--Carter returned an Uiagalelei fumble 90 yards for a touchdown, as Cuse took a 14-7 lead with 9:14 to play in the opening half. The fumble happened after Clemson drove the ball to Syracuse's three-yard line.

--Carter's fumble return marked the first time Clemson allowed points after a turnover.

--Uiagalelei's fumble inside the 5-yard line marked the first time this season Clemson did not score when reaching the red zone.

--Uiagalelei was stopped at the Orange 32-yard line on fourth-and-short to stop another potential scoring drive for the Tigers.

--Shrader scored on a 7-yard run putting the Orange on top 21-7 with 1:53 to play in the first half. The scoring drive was eight plays, 68 yards and took 02:47.

--Uiagalelei twice missed open receivers on the Tigers' last possession of the game, both would have gone for big gains or maybe touchdowns.

