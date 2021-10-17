Hopkins Shows Off Moves in First-Half Touchdown for Cardinals

Former Clemson star receiver DeAndre Hopkins scores a 12-yard touchdown, the 65th of his NFL career, on Sunday to held the Arizona Cardinals build a 23-14 halftime lead at the Cleveland Browns.

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins had 64 career NFL touchdowns going into Sunday afternoon.

The Arizona Cardinals star put on a little dance for his 65th. Hopkins caught a short pass from quarterback Kyler Murray on a blitz, made a stop-and-go move and wiggled his way free for a 12-yard touchdown that put his team up 14-0 in the second quarter at the Cleveland Browns.

Hopkins is best known for going up or down low to catch touchdowns when he's already in the end zone, but the red-zone threat showed off something different on that big play.

He came into the game tied for seventh in the league with four receiving TDs in 2021 for the Cardinals, who came into the game undefeated.

However, they are without head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Arizona built a 20-0 lead before giving up a touchdown, and Hopkins caught a 37-yard pass late in the second quarter that set up a field goal to give the Cardinals a 23-14 lead at the half.

On the season, Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, had 23 catches for 312 yards entering Week 6. The Daniel High School alum caught 27 touchdowns for Clemson from 2010-12 and had 3,020 receiving yards on 206 receptions in his collegiate career.

