Seahawks Players Wearing Provocative Smoking Sam Darnold Shirts to Super Bowl Parade

The Seahawks are having a parade through the streets of Seattle on Wednesday to celebrate winning the Super Bowl. Ahead of the parade, Ernest Jones IV went on Up & Adams and showed off the T-shirt that he and some of his teammates would be wearing to the parade.

It's a bold look that features a picture of Sam Darnold. It's unclear if it's photoshopped or AI-generated, but based on the way things are going these days, you can probably guess.

The image features Darnold smoking a cigarette and giving the middle finger. In his other hand he's holding some sort of longneck bottle. You can see it in the video below, but be warned that the image could be considered NSFW and if you live in the New England area, the video just might be considered generally triggering.

Here's what 2x Super Bowl Champ Ernest Jones and a bunch of guys are wearing to the parade in Seattle today.



👀 😎pic.twitter.com/SC1X8uoOAL — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) February 11, 2026

Jones said that Darnold approved the shirts, which multiple Seahawks will be wearing at the parade after a quick local order fulfillment. If you're worried about the kids seeing the shirts at the parade, don't, because the public schools are staying open and anyone who misses school Wednesday will get an unexcused absence, which might be a small price to pay to see one of these shirts in person.

