Former Eagles OC Kevin Patullo Finds New Coaching Gig

After an unsuccessful stint as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo is heading to Miami.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Patullo will be joining the Dolphins in 2026 as the team’s new passing game coordinator. Patullo is the latest addition to new head coach Jeff Hafley’s staff, and will be working under offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

Patullo goes to South Beach after spending the last five seasons as an assistant coach with the Eagles. He was previously Philadelphia’s passing game coordinator from 2021 to ’24 before getting promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025. He received heavy criticism during his lone season as the team’s offensive coordinator as a talented Eagles offense ranked just 23rd in passing yards per game, 22nd in offensive success rate and regressed in the running game.

The longtime assistant coach will look to boost his career with the Dolphins, who enter the offseason with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Miami appeared ready to move on from Tua Tagovailoa by the end of the season, leaving questions about who will be lining up under center next season.

