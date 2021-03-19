Houston Police 'Unaware' of Contact With Lawyer Accusing Watson of Sexual Assault

After days of speculation on Deshaun Watson, the Houston Police Department went to Twitter to offer more insight into suing attorney Tony Buzbee.

News of Houston attorney Tony Buzbee already speaking with Houston Police regarding Deshaun Watson was quickly squashed after it broke.

Just three hours after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced Buzbee had in fact been contacted by the Houston Police Department about Watson, The Houston PD Twitter account went to social media to clear the air.

Houston Police Department Statement Regarding Buzbee:

At this time, HPD is unaware of any contact between HPD and Houston attorney Tony Buzbee regarding the allegations contained in his recently filed lawsuits, and no incident reports regarding these allegations have been filed in our jurisdiction.

Watson hasn't responded to the growing accusations since Buzbee announced the first case late Tuesday night, adding, "It's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that" on Twitter.

Watson's agent David Mulugheta joined in on the social media chiming in his client's defense Friday afternoon, finishing his post with, "I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth."

While Houston PD confirms no contact with Buzbee regarding Watson's accusations, Pelissero added that. "to this point, these are civil cases. Buzbee says no police reports were filed 'to his knowledge' and 'that's going to be our next step.'"

