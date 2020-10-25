SI.com
AllClemson
Houston QB Deshaun Watson on 1-6 Start: 'This sh*t sucks"

Christopher Hall

You might be hard-pressed to find someone as happy for an upcoming bye week than Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

The fourth-year NFL quarterback is eager to take a step back during the off week after what has been a very humbling start to the 2020 season. 

The former Clemson Tiger and 2016 College Football Playoff National Champion produced a commendable effort Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Watson was 29-of-39 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns but the Texans came up short, 35-20. The loss brings Houston's record to 1-6 on the year. 

For Watson, it's a position he's never really been in before and the two-time Pro Bowler was visibly tired and disappointed with how the season has gone to this point. 

"This sh*t sucks," he said when asked specifically about the terrible start to the season. "This is new to me so I'm going through it just like everyone else. It's my first time experiencing something like this I'm just learning on the fly and trying to stay positive."

Watson said he's staying the course and trying to be the leader his team needs during this transitional period. He wants to just do his job and not try to do too much. 

The Texans have the week off before returning to action Sunday, Nov. 8th at Jacksonville. Watson said he's thankful for the open date and will utilize it to recharge. 

"(I'm going to) rest," he said. "That's it, pretty much. I'm tired. It's been a lot from Covid, to a coaching change, to losses. to success. to family and just everything. So it's a good time for me to be able to decompress and figure out this second half of the season. Then come back to work and just finish it out as strong a possible. So that's what I'm going to do." 

