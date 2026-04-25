How Clemson Tigers Replace Adam Randall After Being Draft by Baltimore Ravens

The Clemson Tigers saw one of their senior leaders selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, heading to a potential playoff contender in seasons to come.

Running back Adam Randall was selected with the 174th pick in the fifth round, heading to the Baltimore Ravens. In just one season at the position, the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, native will look to make a name as a gadget piece for the Ravens’ offense.

Randall began his collegiate career as a wide receiver, despite playing running back in high school at the same time at Myrtle Beach High School. Being a fringe top 100 player in the class of 2022, he was the No. 17 receiver and a top-five product from South Carolina, according to 247Sports.

However, it wasn’t always easy for the new NFL player. While playing in 12 games as a freshman with a start, Randall began his spring with a torn ACL, beginning the process later than others. Clemson also had freshman standout Antonio Wiliams at the time, who was also drafted this weekend, meaning there was plenty of competition at the position.

What changed his career was in late 2024, becoming a kick returner and returning the famous 41-yard kick to help set up the game-winning ACC Championship field goal. Before the Tigers played their College Football Playoff game against Texas, he'd decided to make the position change.

The rest is history. The team captain finished with 813 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns, also being a weapon out of the backfield for an additional 254 receiving yards. Randall developed throughout the entire season, making his potential as a running back perhaps untapped.

For the rest of the running back room, it’s expected to be in good hands. Sophomore standout Gideon Davidson is expected to be the starter at the beginning of the season, having a strong outing in Clemson’s spring game last month.

Offensive coordinator Chad Morris wants multiple running backs in the room, however. He brought in SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr., and the speedster is expected to see some portions throughout the season as well.

Other names like David Eziomume and Jarvis Green should be competitive for the position. However, there’s still a long summer ahead and that’s enough time for any player to break away from others in the group. However, don’t expect only one tailback to see all of the backfield snaps.

Randall is in great hands, having an ideal physical mentor in Derrick Henry. On Clemson’s end, there’s enough competition to have solid production in the room next season. How Clemson Tigers Replace Adam Randall After Being Draft by Baltimore Ravens