The Clemson Tigers saw one of their best offensive weapons head to the pros on Friday, seeing a four-year player head to the Washington Commanders.

Wide receiver Antonio Williams was selected by the Commanders with the No.71 pick of the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft this weekend, being one of Clemson’s most productive weapons from the time that he arrived in 2022.

An in-state product from the Class of 2022, the Irmo, South Carolina, native was a highly-rated prospect in the cycle. He was the No. 14 wide receiver and the No. 4 player from the Palmetto State, according to On3.

He took off immediately as a Tiger, leading the team in receiving yards as a true freshman in 2022. That was the first time that a Clemson freshman led the team in that statistics since Justyn Ross, joining some impressive company. Williams finished with a Freshman All-American honor as well.

The Dutch Fork product finished with 208 receptions, 2,336 yards and 23 total touchdowns in 43 games played. He also had two passing touchdowns over his collegiate career, being an impressive gadget piece over his four-year career.

Williams had plenty of accolades over the course of his career, including two ACC Championships in 2022 and 2024. In that 2024 season, he picked up a first-team All-ACC honor as well, adding a third-team honor this past season. He was a reliable option for quarterback Cade Klubnik of his career, being one of the strongest slot receivers that Clemson has had in recent history.

Fortunately for the Tigers, the wide receiver room will be in great hands for quite some time. Especially with the increased level of competition throughout this spring, there is plenty of depth at the position.

Clemson returns its two top receivers from last season in terms of yards, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore. The duo will bring tremendous help to the Tigers’ next quarterback next season, who is most likely expected to be Christopher Vizzina. If both remain healthy throughout the season, the unit should see success through the air.

Williams saw most of his snaps at slot receiver, meaning that the next man up should see time underneath while Wesco and Moore are used more on the outside. Behind him on the depth chart throughout last season was redshirt junior Tyler Brown, who led the team in receiving yards as a freshman back in 2023.

Injury history and falling behind in the depth chart saw the limited time since, but that is expected to change in 2026.

True freshman Gordon Sellars III also had a tremendous spring, being one of the standouts during the Tigers’ spring game back in March. Fellow freshmen Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin join him as highly-touted recruits from the 2026 class that bring plenty of upside. If any of them have a strong summer, they could compete for a starting role.

Names like Juju Preston and Cole Turner will also be names to watch at the position. If Tristan Smith gets another year of eligibility, he will get some looks at the opening as well.

Williams's selection puts another former Clemson receiver in the pros, and although his legacy will be remembered, there are several hungry youngsters who could fill his role next season.