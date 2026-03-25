How Freshman Polo Anderson is Already Setting Examples on Clemson's Defense

It’s not often that a player gets told every day the words “Freshman All-American”, but that is how the safety room is looking at Clemson freshman Polo Anderson.

Each day, Anderson walks past Southern Miss transfer safety Corey Myrick and hears that. It’s not just to motivate the freshman to be the best he can be with each practice; it’s a manifestation that he will be there by the end of the 2026 season.

Despite it only being the spring practice season, Myrick sees it already.

“Just everything he does, be intentional, Freshman All-American,” he said on Monday evening. “So, just being there by his side to make sure he makes plays and making sure he’s comfortable on the field.”

Clemson brought in Myrick and Old Dominion transfer Jerome Carter III this offseason to lead the safeties, looking to mend the busted coverages that the Tigers saw throughout 2025. Sometimes, though, it’s not the experienced duo that defensive coordinator Tom Allen uses as an example during team meetings.

Anderson is the one who demonstrates it, which is high praise for the mid-year enrollee.

“A matter of fact, I used him in the unit meeting today as an example of what it looks like to burst the football and play with effort, and how we chase the ball,” Allen said, “and he’s a true freshman and just got here a few months ago and he’s the guy we’re using as an example.”

Carter sees it every day, too: a hunger that not many players have at Anderson’s age.

“Just a lot of young kids don’t come in with the mindset that he’s got,” the safety said. “So, you’re just learning. You’re going to keep learning, keep stacking days.”

Just several months ago, he was in high school playing for Dorman down the road from Clemson. The freshman was a Mr. Football finalist in the state of South Carolina before trading his colors for orange and regalia. Just two months into his Tiger tenure, and he’s already setting the example of what it’s like to be a successful safety in the room.

Allen sees all of the intangibles, and even being a freshman who is learning, the potential always shines through.

“Even again today, I mean, he just makes plays, and he makes mistakes, which is expected,” he said, “but just his athleticism.”

The No. 3 player from this year’s class from the Palmetto State, according to 247Sports, has the Tigers with some excitement in their freshman class. Fans will be able to watch Anderson for the first time this Saturday during Clemson’s spring game at Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Dabo Swinney brought in Carter and Myrick to be the two starters next season, but the duo will have some competition down the stretch of this season with Anderson on their heels.

Allen doesn’t mind the healthy competition, and he thinks that there’s still plenty of growth to be had ahead of the 2026 season.

“So, that’s buy-in, and that’s a credit to him and his family and his high school coaches and how he was prepared,” the defensive coordinator said. “So, he definitely sticks out to me.”