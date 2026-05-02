Three Breakout Candidates For Clemson's Defense in 2026

The academic semester concluded this week, and the Clemson Tigers now turn their focus to this summer ahead of a pivotal 2026 season.

Head coach Dabo Swinney will look to bring back the Tiger defense of old, and he has the pieces to have All-ACC players once again during this upcoming season. Perhaps that includes some players who are not being given enough credit.

These are three Tigers who could be breakout candidates on defense next season.

Vic Burley, Defensive Tackle

Burley was one of the best players on defense in Clemson’s spring game. He finished with 2.5 sacks in the scrimmage back in March, looking to take advantage of an opportunity from a vacant position.

He’s a former five-star, being a top-three defensive lineman from the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. However, he missed his entire freshman season with various injuries, falling behind in the depth chart while the likes of Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart dominated at the position.

Now, the defensive tackle has plenty of reasons why he could be that next NFL Draft pick at the position next season alongside Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong and former five-star Amare Adams.

“What I take away is more of it’s just my opportunity to shine,” Burley said. “Just like Coach Swinney said, I’ve been in the crockpot for a while, been cooking up, and now’s my chance. So, I took the spring as I got to show the world that I’m a big person.”

Kobe McCloud, Linebacker

After all the drama about former Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli, there was worry about Clemson’s depth at the position.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen disagreed.

One of those positions is at linebacker, and there has been plenty of competition, but it looks like McCloud has been one of the best players at the position so far this spring. With only the summer to go, that could be his starting spot after Wade Woodaz headed to the NFL.

“I would say right now that those were probably your top two, Kobe and Sammy [Brown], but then Jeremiah [Alexander] is right in the mix, you know, so that’s probably our top three in whatever order,” Allen said back in March.

The redshirt junior has 45 career tackles, six for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble in 28 games played for the Tigers. If he continues at the trajectory that he’s been playing at during this summer, those numbers could see major improvements in 2026.

Polo Anderson, Safety

Clemson plugged the holes at safety with transfer pickups of Jerome Carter III and Corey Myrick, but one of the program’s most promising players will be right behind them in the depth chart.

Anderson was a top-in-state player from this year’s class, according to 247Sports. It’s not often that you see a safety that’s 6-foot-2, being one of the most athletic players on the team already.

He is also demonstrating his leadership to other players on the team already, according to his defensive coordinator.

“A matter of fact, I used him in the unit meeting today as an example of what it looks like to burst the football and play with effort, and how we chase the ball,” Allen said, “and he’s a true freshman and just got here a few months ago and he’s the guy we’re using as an example.”

Anderson has plenty of potential on defense, and even if he doesn’t play every snap on defense next season, Clemson fans will know when the Spartanburg, South Carolina, native is in coverage on Saturdays.