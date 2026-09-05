How to Watch Clemson's Football's 2026 Opener vs. LSU

For the second consecutive season, it’s Tigers against Tigers in Death Valley.

This time, Clemson is the one doing the traveling, going to Baton Rouge to face No. 11 LSU in the primetime game of the Week 1 slate. Head coach Dabo Swinney and his team will look to avenge last season’s loss at home, while LSU looks to make it two out of two wins in this home-and-home matchup.

Of course, it’s a new-look opponent for Clemson from a season ago, starting with the coaching staff.

LSU had the biggest story of the offseason, hiring Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin during the Rebels’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He brought plenty of players from that program to the Bayou in the offseason, while adding Arizona State quarterback, Sam Leavitt, to be LSU’s starter. Leavitt was the top-ranked quarterback in the portal class.

On the other hand, plenty of new will also be on Clemson’s side, but it’s a different type of new. The Tigers reunite with offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who took over for Garrett Riley during playcalling duties in the offseason. Clemson also had its largest portal class yet, spanning over double-digits with a majority of the commitments coming on the defensive side of the ball.

However, there was one position where Swinney didn’t go to the portal to replenish, which Kiffin did, on the flip side: quarterback.

Clemson announced it would be starting redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina for the second start of his collegiate career this week. In his first game, a loss at home to SMU, he finished the game with over 300 yards and three touchdowns, playing a clean game despite a sluggish start from the offense overall.

Especially in a place like Tiger Stadium, a place that hosts over 102,000 fans, that can’t be the case for the away side to begin the 2026 season.

Clemson is also coming off of a 7-6 season, its worst under Swinney in 15 years. The head coach reminded the public often that he did bounce back from those seasons, and he has the right staff and players behind him to be able to shock the country on Saturday evening.

We can’t talk about this game without the legal issues that have come up involving fifth-year players, especially those who are coming to LSU after time in the NFL preseason. On Thursday evening, those players were deemed eligible to play, adding a new facet to scout for Swinney.

Nevertheless, in a game between two programs, one cloaked in order and another in chaos, there’s no better way to showcase two of the best teams in the country than in primetime in Week 1.

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 11 LSU: What You Need to Know

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

When: Saturday, Sept. 5: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ABC

Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe

Sideline Reporter: Laura Rutledge

Stream: ABC, ESPN or the ESPN app

Weather: By the time kickoff comes around, the weather should be in the low 80s and high 70s throughout the contest. Keep an eye on rain coming in before the game starts, with an estimated 65% chance of rain occurring on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: LSU is a 10.5-point favorite in Saturday’s contest, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under total is set at 50.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson trails the overall series, 4-1, to its feline counterpart. Of course, the last game was at Memorial Stadium back on August 30, 2025. LSU won that contest 17-10.

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