3 Matchups That Will Determine Clemson's Outcome Vs. LSU

The Clemson Tigers have the tall task of facing a top-15 opponent away from home, having to play a near-perfect game to pull off the upset.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his team will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play No. 11 at Tiger Stadium in what will be the first game at the helm for head coach Lane Kiffin. While the Bayou Bengals continue to take headlines into the courtroom, Swinney has been focused on “staying in our own lane” entering the contest.

With his focus being on the on-field performance, here are the three matchups that Clemson must get an advantage in if it wants to have a shot of winning on Saturday night.

Offensive Line vs. LSU’s Front Seven

Clemson offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (74) is expected to be one of the best tackles in the country in his sophomore season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson has a near-brand-new offensive line, losing four of its five starters, while its returner, Harris Sewell, is moving to center to fill a replacement. Especially in a venue that holds more than 100,000 fans, the communication needs to be nearly perfect to get snaps off.

Especially with a new quarterback in Christopher Vizzina, who’s only played one start, giving him time will be essential to Clemson winning.

LSU also brings plenty of top talent that features a former Clemson transfer, defensive tackle Stephiylan Green.

On the interior, the Tigers will bring true freshman Deuce Geralds and Auburn transfer Malik Blocton. Out wide, edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen was one of Ole Miss’s best defensive pieces, and he transferred to the Bayou. We haven’t even brought up captain linebacker Whit Weeks, either, who will need to be found everywhere pre-snap.

Left tackle Brayden Jacobs thinks his unit is capable of working throughout the noise, though, although he’s heard about the sound LSU brings to games.

“I’m sure it’ll be a challenge. It’ll be an exciting environment to go into,” he said. “I know it’ll be loud, but I think that with CV and Harris at center, I think that the communication will be great as long as all five of us echo it as loud as we can and I think we’ll be great.”

Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore vs. DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland

Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) and LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We mentioned that Vizzina has to be able to facilitate for the Tigers to have a chance, but he needs to get the ball to his playmakers. Moore and Wesco have enough talent to give him those scores, but they’re against elite competition at cornerback

Pickett is a five-star from the 2025 class, waiting behind first-round draft pick Mansoor Delane to get a starting role. This will be his first chance to make a name for himself, and it’s against one of the top two receivers in the sport. Meanwhile, Woodland is a proven corner who had a sack against Clemson last season.

For Moore and Wesco, though, this is a chance to put their names on the map in the primetime matchup. Both begin their underclassman seasons, already recording more than 500 yards in both their first two seasons. Vizzina also threw two touchdowns to Moore in the only start of his career, which is important to note heading into the contest.

Clemson’s Pass Rush vs. Sam Leavitt

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was the top signal caller in the 2026 portal class, coming from Arizona State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU got the No. 1 transfer portal quarterback in the class with Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt, making the College Football Playoff as a true freshman. In his first game in an LSU uniform, how is Clemson going to make it uncomfortable for him?

Perhaps another important question: who’s going to be doing it on the interior?

With potential starting defensive tackle Vic Burley not playing due to a suspension, Clemson’s interior pair is up in the air. The outside will see the likes of seniors Will Heldt and Jahiem Lawson, but whoever gets snaps on the inside will need to get to Leavitt quickly.

We’ve heard sophomore Amare Adams is having a strong camp, most likely seeing most of the reps in one of those spots. Whether the other spot is junior Andy Burburija, Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong or anyone else, Clemson will have to get to the quarterback early in the game to set the tone in the trenches. From his season in 2024, Leavitt has made defenses pay with too much time.

If those three things happen, perhaps a slug fest could be in store, which would be the game script that Swinney wants away from home.

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.