How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – After falling to the Duke Blue Devils, 46-45, in a last-second shootout at home in Week 10, the Clemson Tigers, 3-5, 2-4 ACC, hope to take one step closer to becoming bowl eligibility, coming off their worst eight-game start since 1998, facing off against the Florida State Seminoles, 4-4, 1-4 ACC.
Clemson and Dabo Swinney are also seeking their first home win over a Power Four team in over a year, last winning against Virginia, 48-31, on October 19, 2024.
Heading into this matchup, the Seminoles are seeking revenge after the Tigers came into their home and gave them a whooping, 29-13, in Week 5 of 2024.
Before the season, this matchup was one of the highest-anticipated matchups in the ACC, especially after Florida State's Week 1 upset over Alabama. However, the tides turned quickly as the teams now hold a combined record of 7-9 heading into the contest.
Clemson, who came into the season ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, has fallen far from their expectations, especially in recent weeks.
The Tigers started the season off 1-3, with their lone victory coming against Troy, whom they trailed by 13 points at halftime. The key trend through the first four weeks of the season was the lack of offensive inconsistency in the passing game, as pre-season Heisman candidate Cade Klubnik had thrown for 633 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions during the rough stretch.
But in Week 4 against Syracuse, the defense was the primary problem, foreshadowing future issues. In the contest, the Tigers' defense allowed 433 total yards and four total touchdowns as they were dominated at home by the Orange, 34-21.
Against conference opponents North Carolina and Boston College, Dabo Swinney and company would find their groove on both sides of the ball, outscoring their opponents 79-20 in the two-game span.
However, the lack of complementary play would again be evident over the past two weeks, as the team suffered heartbreaking losses in back-to-back contests to SMU and Duke. Backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina was tossed into the fire against the Mustangs in Week 8 after Klubnik sustained a sprained ankle against Boston College.
Vizzina delivered an impressive first career start, throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns. But Clemson's defense couldn't get a stop when it mattered, surrendering its second 400-yard game of the season. Not to mention a costly pass interference penalty by safety Ronan Hanafin extended SMU's 13-play, 75-yard drive that drained the clock and set up a game-winning rushing touchdown.
The next contest was a literal shootout, with the Clemson offense having its best game of the season, totaling a season-high 560 yards. Klubnik led the way with a career-high 385 passing yards and two touchdowns. But, yet again, it wasn't enough as the defense couldn't get a stop on the Blue Devils' offense all day, allowing a season-high 439 total yards and six touchdowns.
Ahead of this contest, the biggest emphasis for Clemson to succeed is simple: play complementary football.
For the Seminoles, they're looking to resurrect their season after going 1-4 in their past five games. What started as a team that upset a contender in Week 1 has spiraled into frustration from fans and higher-ups alike, with head coach Mike Norvell's job being in question at this point.
Florida State started the year on absolute fire, upsetting Alabama in the season opener, 31-17. In the following two weeks, the offense would go berserk, scoring 143 points in the two-game span. It may have been against East Texas A&M and Kent State, but that absurd amount of scoring and offensive skill isn't regular, regardless of the opponent.
Even after their five-game slide in recent weeks, their statistics still tell a story of a highly talented team.
Florida State ranks among the best offenses in the country. The Seminoles are averaging 40 points (7th nationally) and 510.5 total offensive yards per game, which is the best in the country. Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos' versatility at quarterback has also been a pivotal piece of this success, totaling 2,206 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns.
The wideout duo of Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy have assisted in the Seminoles' powerful offense, with the two accounting for over 40% of Florida State's total receptions. Ahead of Week 11, the pair of receivers have totaled 1,192 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
On the ground, Florida State boasts the No. 8 rushing offense in the country, averaging over 240 yards per game and totaling 27 touchdowns.
What makes this group so dangerous is how easily they can shift their focus. If you load the box to stop the run, they'll burn you deep; drop too many into coverage, and their backs – even Castellanos – will carve you up on the ground.
Even during their losing streak, that balance has kept Florida State competitive, and it's something Clemson's defense can't afford to overlook.
As dynamic as Florida State's offense has been, its defense hasn't been as impressive; however, it remains very solid. The Seminoles are allowing 20.6 points per game, jumping nearly 30 spots nationally from a week ago. However, keep in mind that it jumped due to holding a lackluster Wake Forest offense to seven points.
For Clemson, this matchup feels like a crossroads. The Tigers desperately need a win to keep their bowl hopes alive, but it won't come easy against a conference rival that's better than its record suggests.
In terms of injuries, there's not too much to be worried about for the Clemson Tigers.
On the initial injury report, defensive tackle Vic Burley and offensive lineman Collin Sadler are both listed as probable.
There has been no talk or report of the minor injuries they suffered, but if all goes as planned, both will look to suit up and be ready to play.
Now here's everything you need to know for the Week 11 matchup against Florida State, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles: What You Need to Know
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC
When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 7:00 p.m. EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- 8 a.m.: Parking lots open
- 3 p.m.: Tigertown Tailgate Opens at LJC SW Corner
- 4 p.m.: Ticket & IPTAY offices open; Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Upcountry Fiber on Southwest Concourse
- 4:55 p.m.: Tiger Walk
- 5 p.m.: All gates open
- 5:30 p.m.: Tiger Band 90-Minutes Before Kickoff Concert – The Amphitheater
- 6 p.m.: Tiger Band parade to Memorial Stadium (Fort Hill St.)
- 7 p.m.: Kickoff on ACC Network & ESPN App
Watch: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
- Analyst: Steve Addazio
- Reporter: Dana Boyle
Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app
Weather: It’s expected to be partly cloudy with a possible stray shower or thunderstorm. It’s estimated to be around 52 degrees fahrenheit during the night with the winds light and variable, according to the 10-day weather forecast.
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: Clemson is considered a 1.5-point favorite over Florida State, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 56.5 points.
Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Series History: Florida State leads the series 21-16 over Clemson. The Tigers are on a one-game winning streak against the Seminoles, dominating Florida State, 29-13, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Week 5 of 2024.