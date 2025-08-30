Florida State football topples No. 8 Alabama in monumental upset
Doak Campbell Stadium roared as 69,277 fans watched Florida State's 31- 17 win over No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide to kick off the season. The 'Noles entered the matchup as 13.5-point underdogs and stunned the country on Saturday.
There were major implications heading into the matchup as both teams had something to prove after a lackluster 2024. For Florida State, it was a chance to see new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's offense and Tony White's defense after head coach Mike Norvell's complete staff overhaul in the offseason. For Alabama, it was a chance to see new quarterback Ty Simpson's first career start and how the offense would function without starting running back Jam Miller.
Transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos was 9-14 for 152 yards on the day, while Simpson was 23-43 for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Castellanos was most impressive on the ground, leading the team in rushing yards with 78 and a score.
Alabama Strikes First
Florida State deferred after winning the coin toss, and the Tide took the field. Simpson found wide receiver Germie Bernard for 12 yards and a first down. Alabama started aggressively converting on fourth and one a big run by running back Kevin Riley moved them into scoring position. The first score of the game came from a two-yard pass to tight end Josh Cuevas.
Castellanos' Legs Were On Fire
The Seminoles started off their first drive with short gains to running back Roydell Williams and wide receiver. Duce Robinson. Castellano broke off a 12-yard run, but a holding penalty brought them back. Wide receiver Squirrel White hauled in a 40-yard bomb to put them in scoring position, and Castellanos ran in for a score like he owed rent to tie the game.
It seemed both offenses responded with Alabama on an explosive play to Bernard from Alabama. This time, Florida State's defense held, with Deamontae Diggs securing a sack, forcing a missed field goal attempt and regaining possession of the ball.
Seminoles Take The Lead
Castellanos found Pittman for a 15-yard gain and used his legs to move the chains again. FSU's second score came on a 32-yard touchdown run by Micahi Danzy and taking the lead, 14-7. True freshman Ousmane Kromah got his first snap in college and immediately rushed for 14 yards. Redshirt freshman Jake Weinberg extended it a few drives later with a 45-yard field goal.
The ‘Noles started the half with a quick three-and-out, and Alabama went deep with a 30-yard pass to Bernard. The Tide attempted to convert another fourth-and-short play but failed again. It only took one play for Florida State to score again on a 64-yard bomb to Jaylin Lucas. Running back Caziah Holmes punched it in, making the score 23-7.
Alabama Starts to Chip Away At The Scoreboard But Falls Short
Alabama got in striking distance again, leaning on Bernard, and a holding penalty helped the Tide convert another fourth down. But had to settle for a field goal to chip away at Florida State's 17-point lead. They managed to string a successful drive ending in a six-yard touchdown to wide receiver Scott Rico. 24-17 FSU.
The 'Noles responded quickly, aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Alabama. Danzy showed off his speed again on a 26-yard rush, and Gavin Sawchuk punched it in, making the score 31-17.
The game ended with a couple of kneeldowns as players and fans celebrated. If it costs $3500 for a touchdown in Tallahassee, it was totally worth it.
