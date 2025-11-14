How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Louisville, TV, Injuries, Betting
CLEMSON, S.C. – After last year's upset loss to Louisville at Death Valley, the Clemson Tigers are looking for redemption as they head to Kentucky on a short week, aiming to leave the No. 19 Cardinals unranked and riding a two-game losing streak.
Clemson and Dabo Swinney are also looking to get back to .500 for the first time since Week 7 against Boston College, as they sit at 4-5 through 11 weeks.
After a rough start to the season, the Tigers hit their stride last week, taking down the Florida State Seminoles, 24-10. In the contest, both sides of the ball finally clicked and performed at a high level, showcasing the sense of complementary football that fans and staff have been looking for all season.
The Tigers' offense managed the game perfectly, striking a balance between not making their approach too flashy and not being too conservative. The offense totaled 319 yards, led by quarterback Cade Klubnik's 222 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. The ball was shared well in the backfield, with senior Adam Randall and true freshman Gideon Davidson splitting carries, combining for 27 total touches and 120 yards.
With the offense performing up to expectations in the past couple of games, all the Tigers need to do to be successful again is complementary football, which we know they can do, as we saw last week. For the defense to perform up to par, the biggest emphasis is winning the turnover battle and forcing Louisville signal-caller Miller Moss into mistakes.
In Louisville's two losses this season, the Cardinals have a turnover margin of 3:0 and have allowed 36 total pressures on quarterback Miller Moss — many of which directly led to those giveaways.
Additionally, the defensive front will need a big performance against one of the ACC's most dangerous rushing attacks. Louisville averages 5.05 yards per carry, ranking 22nd nationally, and is especially efficient in the red zone, converting on 89.3% of its trips (39th in the FBS).
For the Cardinals, they're coming off just their second loss of the season — and their first since early October. Despite entering the year unranked, Louisville carried high expectations with the arrival of USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss and the buzz surrounding freshman All-American running back Isaac Brown.
There's nothing eye-popping about Louisville; the Cardinals are simply a very solid team in all facets. They're not amazing at anything (besides maybe the ground game), but also not terrible at anything.
Moss has completed just under 64% of his passes on the season for 2,132 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, Brown has been one of the best backs in the nation, rushing for 782 yards (3rd in ACC) and five touchdowns on just 91 carries. He leads College Football in yards per carry, averaging 8.6.
However, he missed last week's matchup against California and will be sidelined again this week. While that may offer the Tigers a slight break, backup running back Keyjuan Brown has stepped up in Isaac Brown's absence, totaling 457 yards and six touchdowns on 66 carries this season. He had his best performance of the season last week as the starter, rushing for 136 yards on just 14 carries in the overtime loss.
The Cardinals also boast one of the best wide receiver talents in the country, with senior Chris Bell having the best season of his four-year career this season. Heading into Week 12, Bell leads his team in all receiving categories, racking up 62 receptions for 792 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He ranks No. 14 nationally and No. 3 in the ACC in receiving yards, and is tied for the conference lead in receiving touchdowns.
Fifth-year linebacker TJ Quinn stands out as the anchor of Louisville's defense, using his versatile presence to total 67 tackles, four for a loss, three pass deflections, two interceptions and two sacks through 11 weeks. In 2025, the defense's identity seems simple: force turnovers. Through their first nine games, the Cardinals have forced 16 total turnovers, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
On the initial injury report, defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart and safety Ricardo Jones are both listed as probable.
There has been no talk or report of the minor injuries they suffered, but if all goes as planned, both will look to suit up and be ready to play.
The only player listed as questionable is defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, who's a key piece of the Tigers' defensive line rotation, tallying 14 tackles and two sacks through nine games in 2025.
Similar to Capehart and Jones, the injury is disclosed. As game time draws closer, we'll see what his official status will be.
Now here's everything you need to know for the Week 12 matchup against Louisville, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 19 Louisville Cardinals: What You Need to Know
Where: L&N Stadium, Louisville, KY.
When: Friday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. EST.
Other Game Day Info:
- L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium | Louisville, Ky.
- 4:30 p.m.: Tiger Tailgate Show presented by Upcountry Fiber
- 7:30 p.m.: Kickoff on ESPN and ESPN App
Watch: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff
- Analyst: Andre Ware
- Reporter: Paul Carcaterra
Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app
Weather: It’s expected to be partly cloudy skies early, and will become overcast later during the night. It’s estimated to be around 59 degrees fahrenheit during the night with winds south/southwest at 5-10 mph, according to the 10-day weather forecast.
Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)
Odds: Louisville is considered a 2.5-point favorite over Clemson, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
Series History: Clemson leads the series, 8-1, over Louisville. The Cardinals are on a one-game winning streak against the Tigers, winning their first-ever game over Clemson, 33-21, in an upset at Death Valley in Week 9 of last season.