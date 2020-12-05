SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson and Virginia Tech

Zach Lentz

Clemson has a 22-12-1 lead in its all-time series with Virginia Tech. Clemson’s 23-3 victory on Oct. 1, 2011 in Blacksburg ended a five-game Virginia Tech winning streak in the series, as Clemson is now in the midst of its own five-game winning streak against the Hokies. 

Clemson's five consecutive wins against Virginia Tech include a pair of ACC Championship Games, one in 2011 and one in 2016. The Tigers defeated Virginia Tech twice in 2011, 23-3 at Blacksburg and 38-10 in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. It remains the only time Clemson has beaten the same school twice in the same year. 

Clemson defeated Virginia Tech, 38-17, in the regular season at Clemson in 2012 and in the 2016 ACC Championship Game, 42-35. Clemson won the teams' last meeting, a 31-17 prime-time win in a game that was ESPN College GameDay's featured contest. The series is one of the oldest in Clemson history. 

The two teams first met in 1900 when the Tigers won, 17-5, in Charlotte during John Heisman’s first year as head coach. That was Clemson’s fifth straight win in a 6-0 season. 

Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer was 5-6 against Clemson, including a 2-2 record against Clemson in Memorial Stadium and an 0-2 mark against Dabo Swinney. Swinney is 5-0 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, one of five ACC programs against which he is undefeated, a list that also includes Wake Forest (12-0), Louisville (6-0), Virginia (5-0) and Duke (3-0).

TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: Westwood One Sports (Patrick Kinas, Derek Rackley)

CLEMSON/VIRGINIA TECH SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 22-12-1

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 9-6-1

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 9-4

- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 4-2

- LAST MEETING: Sept. 30, 2017 (31-17, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

Storylines:

Heisman Watch: Is Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Back in Play?

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Has No Regrets about Playing in 2020

Swinney on Heisman: 'The Best Player in the Country is Trevor Lawrence'

Combination of Things Have Slowed Clemson Running Game

Clemson CB Malcolm Greene is Grateful To Be a Tiger, Eager for 'Homecoming Game' in Blacksburg Saturday Night

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson-VT: More at Stake Than ACC Title Game Appearance for Tigers

No. 3 Clemson can clinch an ACC Championship Game berth with a win over Virginia Tech. However, that's far from the only thing on the line for both of these teams.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson at Virginia Tech: Recruiting Comparison

A talent comparison between third-ranked Clemson and Virginia Tech ahead of their primetime matchup this Saturday in Blacksburg.

JP-Priester

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Virginia Tech

After wrapping up a perfect 6-0 home slate in 2020 on Senior Day in Death Valley last week, Clemson returns to the road this week for a matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, Dec. 5. Kickoff at Lane Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

Don't Forget Clemson's Receiving Corps

Clemson senior receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell have helped make the Tigers' passing attack statistically better than last year.

Brad Senkiw

The Bruise Brothers

Behind Clemson's precocious defensive line is a pair of veteran linebackers that are leaving their mark on opponents this year and led Head Coach Dabo Swinney to coin one of college football's top new nicknames: "The Bruise Brothers."

CU Athletic Communications

Rencher: Clemson to Break Out Orange Britches at Virginia Tech

Clemson will wear it's championship attire when the No. 3 Tigers play at Virginia Tech on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., according to senior running back Darien Rencher.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson CB Malcolm Greene is Grateful To Be a Tiger, Eager for 'Homecoming Game' in Blacksburg Saturday Night

Malcolm Greene's patience continues to pay dividends for the freshman who feels right at home in Tigertown

Christopher Hall

Possible Orange Britches Game For the Tigers Saturday

For the first time since the Clemson Tigers last year’s national championship game, the Tigers may get to don their orange pants in their game at Virginia Tech

Zach Lentz

Wednesday Practice Update: Clemson Heads to Blacksburg with ACC Title Game Berth On The Line

Clemson can punch a ticket to the 2020 ACC title game with a win over Virginia Tech but will be without a pair of starters Saturday night.

Christopher Hall

Heisman Watch: Is Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Back in Play?

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is moving up Heisman Trophy lists and odds after his return to the field last week.

Brad Senkiw