How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson and Virginia Tech

Clemson has a 22-12-1 lead in its all-time series with Virginia Tech. Clemson’s 23-3 victory on Oct. 1, 2011 in Blacksburg ended a five-game Virginia Tech winning streak in the series, as Clemson is now in the midst of its own five-game winning streak against the Hokies.

Clemson's five consecutive wins against Virginia Tech include a pair of ACC Championship Games, one in 2011 and one in 2016. The Tigers defeated Virginia Tech twice in 2011, 23-3 at Blacksburg and 38-10 in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. It remains the only time Clemson has beaten the same school twice in the same year.

Clemson defeated Virginia Tech, 38-17, in the regular season at Clemson in 2012 and in the 2016 ACC Championship Game, 42-35. Clemson won the teams' last meeting, a 31-17 prime-time win in a game that was ESPN College GameDay's featured contest. The series is one of the oldest in Clemson history.

The two teams first met in 1900 when the Tigers won, 17-5, in Charlotte during John Heisman’s first year as head coach. That was Clemson’s fifth straight win in a 6-0 season.

Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer was 5-6 against Clemson, including a 2-2 record against Clemson in Memorial Stadium and an 0-2 mark against Dabo Swinney. Swinney is 5-0 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, one of five ACC programs against which he is undefeated, a list that also includes Wake Forest (12-0), Louisville (6-0), Virginia (5-0) and Duke (3-0).

TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: Westwood One Sports (Patrick Kinas, Derek Rackley)

CLEMSON/VIRGINIA TECH SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 22-12-1

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 9-6-1

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 9-4

- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 4-2

- LAST MEETING: Sept. 30, 2017 (31-17, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

Storylines:

