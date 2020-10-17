How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech holds a 51-32-2 lead in the series against Clemson, but Clemson has a 21-17 lead since Georgia Tech joined the ACC prior to the 1983 football season. Clemson has won five in a row against Georgia Tech.

If the Tigers earn a victory on Thursday, it would give Clemson six wins in a row over the Yellow Jackets for the first time in program history. Prior to the current five-game winning streak, Clemson had won four in a row over the Yellow Jackets just three times, including the first four games of the series in 1898-1903 as well as a four-game stretch in 1993-96.

TELEVISION: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Marty Smith)

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones)

CLEMSON/GEORGIA TECH SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 32-51-2

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 16-6

- ROAD: Clemson trails series, 14-44-2

- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads, 2-1

- LAST MEETING: Aug. 29, 2019 (52-14, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

