How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Zach Lentz

Georgia Tech holds a 51-32-2 lead in the series against Clemson, but Clemson has a 21-17 lead since Georgia Tech joined the ACC prior to the 1983 football season. Clemson has won five in a row against Georgia Tech. 

If the Tigers earn a victory on Thursday, it would give Clemson six wins in a row over the Yellow Jackets for the first time in program history. Prior to the current five-game winning streak, Clemson had won four in a row over the Yellow Jackets just three times, including the first four games of the series in 1898-1903 as well as a four-game stretch in 1993-96.

TELEVISION: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Marty Smith) 

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones)

CLEMSON/GEORGIA TECH SERIES HISTORY:
- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 32-51-2
- HOME: Clemson leads series, 16-6
- ROAD: Clemson trails series, 14-44-2
- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads, 2-1
- LAST MEETING: Aug. 29, 2019 (52-14, W)
- STREAK: Clemson, Won 5

Storylines:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Georgia Tech (someone got demoted)

Clemson will play its lone road contest of the month of October on Saturday, Oct. 17, when the top-ranked Tigers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Kickoff at Bobby Dodd Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Zach Lentz

by

TigerDrewz

Roster Update: Clemson Relatively Healthy for Matchup With Georgia Tech

When Clemson faces off with Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tigers will be close to full strength against the Yellow Jackets for their noon kick in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

JP-Priester

Swinney Says Tigers Finally Have Functional Depth at Corner

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the Tigers are finally in a spot where they have the kind of functional depth at cornerback to where he doesn't even have to think about it because he trusts them all.

JP-Priester

Not Even Brent Venables Can Solve Stopping Travis Etienne

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables' advice to containing running back Travis Etienne this season is "good luck."

Brad Senkiw

Georgia Tech Ready to Challenge Top-Ranked Tigers

Georgia Tech acknowledges Clemson is a well-coached and elite team but the Yellow Jackets are more focused on themselves rather than the Tigers this week

Christopher Hall

Clemson at Georgia Tech: 5 Things to Watch For

Five things to look for as No. 1 Clemson heads to Atlanta this weekend looking for its sixth straight win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

JP-Priester

Clemson Remains Third in Updated 2021 Recruiting Class Rankings

Clemson's 2021 recruiting class is still ranked third overall after the latest update to the rankings at SI All-American

JP-Priester

Clemson's Phillips Going Where He's Needed

Sophomore defensive back Jalyn Phillips consistency prepared him to take advantage of the opportunity to make his first career start for Clemson Saturday against Miami.

Travis Boland

Clemson Uses Similar Play On First Touchdown Against 'Canes

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway scored twice against Miami in the Tigers 42-17 victory over the Hurricanes Saturday. His first touchdown looked familiar to Tiger fans as Clemson ran a similar play against the 'Canes back in 2015.

Travis Boland

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Last Visit to Georgia Tech

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdowns in his last visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium, the place where his Tiger career really took off in 2018.

Brad Senkiw