How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse
After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET
CLEMSON/SYRACUSE SERIES HISTORY:
- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 7-2
- HOME: Clemson leads series, 4-0
- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 3-1
- NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 0-1
- LAST MEETING: Oct. 24, 2020 (47-21, W)
- STREAK: Clemson, Won 3
How to watch and listen:
TELEVISION: ESPN (Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor)
SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81
Stream: FuboTV
How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse
After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET
Syracuse Offensive Line Must Improve
Syracuse was one of the worst team's in the country last season when it comes to protecting the quarterback and head coach Dino Babers is adamant about the Orange being better up front in 2021.
Clemson at Syracuse: 5 Things to Watch For
Storylines to follow as Clemson gets set for a Friday night ACC matchup with Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.
Storylines:
Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Syracuse
Odds and Ends: Clemson Can't Be Trusted in Road Spot at Syracuse
Dabo Swinney: Many People Will Be 'Eating Their Words' in Regards to D.J. Uiagalelei
Back up the ROY Bus the Tigers are Being Disrespected
Uiagalelei Says Clemson Offense 'Very Close' as Tigers Head to Syracuse
Depth Chart:
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!