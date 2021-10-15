How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse

After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET

CLEMSON/SYRACUSE SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 7-2

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 4-0

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 3-1

- NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 0-1

- LAST MEETING: Oct. 24, 2020 (47-21, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 3

How to watch and listen:

TELEVISION: ESPN (Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81

Stream: FuboTV

Storylines:

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Syracuse

Odds and Ends: Clemson Can't Be Trusted in Road Spot at Syracuse

Dabo Swinney: Many People Will Be 'Eating Their Words' in Regards to D.J. Uiagalelei

Back up the ROY Bus the Tigers are Being Disrespected

Uiagalelei Says Clemson Offense 'Very Close' as Tigers Head to Syracuse

Depth Chart:

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!