    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse

    Author:

    After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET

    CLEMSON/SYRACUSE SERIES HISTORY: 

    - OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 7-2 
    - HOME: Clemson leads series, 4-0
    - ROAD: Clemson leads series, 3-1
    - NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 0-1
    - LAST MEETING: Oct. 24, 2020 (47-21, W)
    - STREAK: Clemson, Won 3

    How to watch and listen:

    TELEVISION: ESPN (Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor)

    SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81

    Stream: FuboTV

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_13362689

    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse

    After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET

    RGH42757

    Syracuse Offensive Line Must Improve

    Syracuse was one of the worst team's in the country last season when it comes to protecting the quarterback and head coach Dino Babers is adamant about the Orange being better up front in 2021.

    IMG_0408 (2)

    Clemson at Syracuse: 5 Things to Watch For

    Storylines to follow as Clemson gets set for a Friday night ACC matchup with Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

    Storylines:

    Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Syracuse

    Odds and Ends: Clemson Can't Be Trusted in Road Spot at Syracuse

    Dabo Swinney: Many People Will Be 'Eating Their Words' in Regards to D.J. Uiagalelei

    Back up the ROY Bus the Tigers are Being Disrespected

    Uiagalelei Says Clemson Offense 'Very Close' as Tigers Head to Syracuse

    Depth Chart:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 11.57.54 AM

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse

    Author:

    After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET

    CLEMSON/SYRACUSE SERIES HISTORY: 

    - OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 7-2 
    - HOME: Clemson leads series, 4-0
    - ROAD: Clemson leads series, 3-1
    - NEUTRAL: Clemson trails series, 0-1
    - LAST MEETING: Oct. 24, 2020 (47-21, W)
    - STREAK: Clemson, Won 3

    How to watch and listen:

    TELEVISION: ESPN (Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor)

    SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81

    Stream: FuboTV

    Storylines:

    Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Syracuse

    Odds and Ends: Clemson Can't Be Trusted in Road Spot at Syracuse

    Dabo Swinney: Many People Will Be 'Eating Their Words' in Regards to D.J. Uiagalelei

    Back up the ROY Bus the Tigers are Being Disrespected

    Uiagalelei Says Clemson Offense 'Very Close' as Tigers Head to Syracuse

    Depth Chart:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 11.57.54 AM

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    USATSI_13362689
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse

    23 seconds ago
    RGH42757
    Football

    Syracuse Offensive Line Must Improve

    1 hour ago
    IMG_0408 (2)
    Football

    Clemson at Syracuse: 5 Things to Watch For

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16826248
    Football

    Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Syracuse

    9 hours ago
    IMG_0503
    Football

    Odds and Ends: Clemson Can't Be Trusted in Road Spot at Syracuse

    22 hours ago
    D.J. Uiagalelei
    Football

    Dabo Swinney: Many People Will Be 'Eating Their Words' in Regards to D.J. Uiagalelei

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_15176231_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Former Clemson Star Trevor Lawrence Discusses D.J. Uiagalelei's Learning Curve

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16925518_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Despite Offensive Struggles, Dino Babers Says That's 'Still Clemson Over There'

    Oct 13, 2021