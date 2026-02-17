How Underrated Could Clemson's Quarterback Battle End Up Being?

For the first time, perhaps this decade, Clemson football will have a true quarterback battle going into spring ball.

After four seasons with Cade Klubnik at the helm, head coach Dabo Swinney has a new decision on his hands when it comes to his signal caller for next season. He has four potential choices at the position, making it one of the notable schools to have a battle happening during this offseason.

Everybody is expecting Christopher Vizzina to be the next starter, and perhaps Swinney feels the same. In a January press conference, he said that his long-time backup has done everything he needs to be set up to be the next starting quarterback for the Tigers.

“CV has done everything that’s been asked of him, and he’s earned the opportunity,” Swinney said. “He’s earned the opportunity to have the full position. Now, he’s got to win the race, but he’s got the opportunity to come out in pole position.”

We don’t have a lot of sample size out of redshirt freshman Chris Denson, but in his limited snaps, Clemson social media was fired up with his playing time. In 2025, he only played in two games, extensively against Furman. He completed all four of his passes, including a touchdown pass. On the ground, he finished with an eye-popping 15.4 yards per carry, including a rushing touchdown against the Paladins.

Swinney spoke highly of the young quarterback as well, telling others to keep an eye out for Denson if he gives Vizzina a run for his money.

“We recruited him to come in here and play,” Swinney said. “And then, we just signed, in my opinion, two of the most, the best young, talented quarterbacks in the country.”

The duo that he is alluding to is the three-star duo of Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley. Reynolds is a two-way player who is also there for baseball, but is a top 40 quarterback in this year’s class, according to On3.

Swinney gives him value to be a potential start, giving him some high praise.

“I think Tait Reynolds is a unicorn,” he said. “I think this kid is so unique. He’s big, he’s strong, he can fly. He has a unique arm talent. This guy is an elite, two-sport athlete, and he’s not a guy that’s been a quarterback guru, 7-on-7 guy.”

The same goes for Bradley, who is the more raw prospect of the two, but has the numbers to back up a potential future career with the Tigers based on his time at Spain Park High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

“He came here to compete, and we told him he would have the opportunity to compete. Brock Bradley is the same way,” Swinney said. “This is a highly developed 7A quarterback in the state of Alabama, and so these guys are all here, and I’m super excited about the room.”

This battle can be maximized even further during Clemson’s spring game, which will most likely split the room in two and have two quarterbacks playing on each respective team. That will take place in late March or early April, typical of the program to do so around this time.

If a quarterback other than Vizzina makes some notable plays during that intersquad scrimmage, then this battle could be heating up, just like the temperatures, in the summer. For now, as Swinney said, it is the redshirt junior’s time to make a name for himself with the Paw on his helmet.