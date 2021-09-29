Hunter Renfrow Continues to be Huge Part of High-Powered Raiders

Former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow is second on the Las Vegas Raiders in receptions and targets in 2021, despite not starting a game in their 3-0 season.

Hunter Renfrow is one of the most consistent receivers on one of the hottest offenses in the league.

That's nothing new for the former Clemson star, who excelled in the same slot role on a high-powered scoring attack from 2015-18.

Three games into his third NFL season, the Las Vegas Raider has made huge plays on an offense that's averaging a league-high 471 yards per game. Quarterback Derek Carr, who leads the NFL with 401 passing yards per game for the 3-0 Raiders, has made Renfrow one of his favorite targets this season.

The Myrtle Beach native has 16 receptions, which is second on the team, for 204 yards. On a team loaded with talented pass-catchers Henry Ruggs III, Darren Waller and Bryan Edwards, Renfrow's 22 targets also ranks second on the team. Carr has looked Renfrow's way at least six times in each of the three games, despite not making a single start.

Renfrow, who's averaged 48 yards per game in his first two seasons, is putting up 68 yards per contest this season. In Sunday's overtime win over the Miami Dolphins, Renfrow caught his first touchdown of the season on a nasty move during his route.

Renfrow is on pace to easily surpass his 656 yards and four touchdowns from a year ago. He made big plays in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The key is staying healthy and helping this Raiders offense flourish.

During Sunday's game, Renfrow wore a mic and was featured on the team's website this week.

