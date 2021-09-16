Report: Raiders File Complaint to NFL About Hits on Former Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

The Las Vegas Raiders believe former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow took multiple shots after the whistle in Monday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Las Vegas Raiders have filed a complaint with the NFL following Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens over late hits on former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow, according to a report from The Athletic.

The team feels like the Ravens got too physical after the whistle on several occasions during the Raiders' 33-27 overtime win at home. According to the report, the Raiders put a video together that was sent to league officials.

The Ravens were called for one penalty on a shot from linebacker Patrick Queen, but the Raiders pointed out a hit from Marlon Humphrey that wasn't flagged.

Renfrow, who had six catches for 70 yards in the win, downplayed it Wednesday when asked by the media.

“I didn’t particularly notice anything different than any other game,” Renfrow said to NFL media. “You get so caught up in the game and just winning and playing your best that you don’t even notice."

However, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr did feel like the Ravens were delivering questionable shots to his receiver.

"They definitely got the one penalty on him and then should have had another one,” Carr said. “Teams have this thought in their heads...a guy that’s his size and in the slot, ‘Maybe we just rough him up. Maybe we’ll get in his head.’"

It didn't seem to work. Renfrow caught a short pass in overtime, tip-toed the sideline while avoiding defenders and racked up 27 yards to get the Raiders in Baltimore territory. That helped set up the game-winning TD pass from Carr to Zay Jones.

