'I'm There For Him Too': Christopher Vizzina Embracing Clemson QB Battle With Freshman Competitor

Clemson’s offseason has been highlighted by plenty of events. One includes, for the first time in quite some time, a quarterback battle.

Fourth-year quarterback Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds have been competing for the starting role since January, and although a competition could put them against each other, the duo has grown through it all.

Vizzina spoke to the media on Tuesday about the competition, and as a mid-year enrollee, the way Reynolds led by example, instead of being vocal, was something he was impressed with.

“I really appreciate the way he’s come in,” he said. “He didn’t say too much at first, but as we’ve gotten to know each other, and as everyone in the room’s gotten to know him, I really just appreciate the way he comes in to work every day.”

For a first-year quarterback in college football, growing pains are a part of the process. Instead of being broken down by them, Reynolds has risen above the challenges to be a better player each day.

And Vizzina has seen that, too.

“People could try to turn people against each other and stuff like that, but I feel like he does a great job of, you know, he’s young,” he said. “There’s a lot that, first-time things he’s doing, but I feel like he adapts really well to situations. I feel like he leads in his own way, which I really respect.”

Vizzina was once in his shoes, too, with a quarterback mentor that many have known over the last four seasons: Cade Klubnik. The two, from 2023-25, got close while Klubnik was playing in the starting role during the last three seasons. Now, it’s Vizzina’s time to shine as the Tigers’ most likely starting quarterback to begin 2026.

But he’s taking the same approach that Klubnik did to build chemistry among the quarterbacks.

“I’m there for him too,” he said. “A lot of people probably wouldn’t say that, but I feel like Cade, when I came in, like he wanted to help me out, and a lot of people kind in the same situation, like people weren’t sure if he was going to help me, like he did, and I want to do the same for Tait.”

Reynolds also brings a different skillset that Vizzina is learning from, as well as the receiving corps, over the course of fall camp.

“I think we do things a bit differently, but at the same time, we can complement each other in certain ways,” he said. “I feel like he does a lot of things great, feel like I do a lot of things great, and we can help the team that way.”

No matter who goes out into Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Sept. 5 to begin the season, Vizzina has a great deal of respect for his competitor, who will look to make waves after the redshirt junior leaves the Tigers, though having two years of eligibility remaining.

However, that relationship will continue to grow with each week in the quarterbacks' room.

“He’s just a great dude. I enjoy being around him,” Vizzina said. “If I didn’t mean that, I wouldn’t say that.”