'This is The Time': Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Gets His Chance At Starting Quarterback

Three years is a long time in college athletics, but Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina was never complacent in his journey.

The redshirt junior could’ve transferred after his freshman season, one where he barely saw any time on the field behind the likes of others on the depth chart. In his first three seasons with the program, Cade Klubnik was the bona fide starter each season.

2026 will be different, though, and Vizzina believes it’s his time to shine after three seasons of learning and growing as a quarterback.

“I think there’s a lot that goes into playing quarterback and a lot that I’ve been able to show over the past couple years, but I understand, like, this is the time,” he said on Tuesday. “This is when people want to see the product of three years, and I feel like I’ve been able to put that on display.”

The one caveat that some talk about when discussing Clemson’s quarterback room is the potential lack of experience. Klubnik finished his career as a Tiger with 40 starts across his four seasons, while Vizzina only played one game, a loss last season against SMU at home.

However, he threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns. The last time a Clemson quarterback threw three touchdowns without an interception is a part of the program’s all-time history: Deshaun Watson.

When you ask the Birmingham, Alabama, native, though, he’s already put that start in the past.

“I try not to overthink that too much, like I learned a lot. That was a great experience,” he said. “That’s what I was working for, but at the same time, I got to switch my focus to playing right now. Everybody wants to talk about that one game, and I’ve moved on from it, to be honest with you.”

Especially with all of the discourse surrounding Clemson’s quarterback battle, which has him and true freshman Tait Reynolds competing for the starting role, Vizzina knows about the backlash he’s received throughout the spring and summer over his ability.

Like a typical leader would, though, he doesn’t listen to the outside noise, rather focused on his personal growth while gaining more chemistry with his teammates.

“I don’t really care how other people view me,” the quarterback said. “I know there’s negativity online. I’m not looking at it or anything, but it’s just how it is, but I’ve always wanted to be here.”

Similarly, Vizzina could have gone into the transfer portal for a new start, but his heart has been with the Tigers from the start. As he prepares to be Clemson’s expected starter going forward, he wants to set the record straight on where his goals align for the 2026 season.

He wants to win, and he wants to win a lot of games in his first full season.

“I want people to know that this is the place I want to win at, and I’m obviously still standing here,” Vizzina said. “So, that’s true, and I feel like all my teammates can see that with how I play.”

The work is almost done, and he will have a tough ask with going into Tiger Stadium to take down a top 15 team in LSU on Sept. 5. However, the work throughout the last three seasons will hopefully shine through as Clemson looks to flip the script after a disappointing year in 2025.

“I’ve been waiting on this moment for a long time,” he said. ‘I feel like I’ve taken full advantage of it, and there’s great competition in every room in the building.”