In 8-0 Start, Swinney's Proud of Clemson's 'Will to Win'

No. 5 Clemson is 8-0 and right where it wants to be during the open date.

How the Tigers got here, though, is what's impressed head coach Dabo Swinney.

"We certainly made enough mistakes to lose probably a couple of games," Swinney said Monday. "But we won."

Clemson's "never quit attitude" has been a big reason why it's one of only six unbeaten teams in FBS this season and in the driver's seat of the ACC Atlantic Division at 6-0. The Tigers found a way to win in double overtime at No. 10 Wake Forest in Week 4 before overcoming four turnovers and an 11-point second-half deficit at home last Saturday to beat No. 16 Syracuse 27-21.

"That's really all you need to know about this team," Swinney said. "Mental toughness. Guts. Will to win. Perseverance. Unshakable belief. I'm just really proud of them and it's a battle-tested group that really likes each other and they just don't quit."

Swinney admits his team has made it harder than it needs to be at times, like in the Syracuse game, but the Tigers have three wins over teams that were ranked in the top 15 during their meeting. All three are still in this week's AP Top 25.

"Of our eight games, I think five of them, we were their first loss," Swinney said. "So you're getting everybody's best shot, and for these guys to be resilient and get to this point, especially not necessarily playing our best in some areas, there's just a lot to be said for their will to win.

"And then again, we've won a lot of different ways. So I think we've got the makings of a really, really good team, but we still have not put it altogether yet and I think it's just going to take one time and they're going to have an opportunity to really come together."

The Tigers get two weeks to prepare for a 7:30 p.m. game at Notre Dame on Nov. 5.

"We've been going a long time now and we got to the open date," Swinney said. "It just couldn't come at a better time for us to self-evaluate, get healthy. We've got to get back to the basics in some areas and just get ready to try to make a run in our league."

