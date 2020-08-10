AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

In His Own Words: 5 Years Later, Clemson is Still a Bunch of "Rednecks"

Zach Lentz

In fact, in this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why his dream was to not only build a one-time team, but to build a lasting program — all with a bunch of rednecks.

"(The goal was) Not really be a great team, but have a great program. A program that's consistent. It's been a long time since Clemson was relevant in that Top 10, top 15 area. Even though we won a National Championship in 1981.

"So that really was our goal, and our objective was to build a program, to not take any shortcuts, and you do that in a lot of ways. Graduation, recruiting, disciplining your program, structure, your staff, all of those things. We've been able to become very, very consistent. In '11 when we won the league for the first time and won ten games for the first time in 20-something years and that was great. That was a good place to start.

"But the message then was, OK, let's see if we can kind of keep our head down and go play three, four, five ten-plus-win seasons together and become a consistent program. Because if you can be a consistent top-ten, top 15 type program, then you're going to have those years where you can put it all together. That's kind of the way it's been for us.

"But there is no question Clemson belongs. I mean, we've been as consistent as anybody out there in the country. Then you've got to be able to step out of your conference and win big-time games and we've been able to do that. So lot of hard work by a lot of great coaches and a lot of great young men over the last seven years. It's not just this year's team. It's been a culmination of all of those guys that have helped us build a good foundation that I think can allow us to sustain that type of consistency.

"Yeah, that's what I said this morning on the radio show. We're kind of that redneck that moved into the nice neighborhood and everybody's going where'd you come from? But these guys belong right where they are and they've earned it."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence on his WRs: "We're in a Good Spot"

Despite losing Higgins and Ross in 2020, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence feels good about the progress of the wide receiver unit through the off-season

Christopher Hall

Lawrence Emerging as Voice College Football Needs

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has once again proved why he is the face of college football as he leads a social media charge to save the season

JP-Priester

Clemson Freshman Bryan Bresee Could be Poised for Breakout Season

Clemson's Bryan Bresee, one of the nation's top recruits, is likely to see a larger role in 2020 following the redshirt of veteran Xavier Thomas

Christopher Hall

by

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence 'Excited' to Know ACC Schedule, First Opponent

A strange offseason got stranger as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest Tigers waited deep into the summer for a revised ACC schedule and their first opponent, Wake Forest.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Fighting To Save Its Season

Clemson linebacker James Skalski and quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke with the media Friday about how the Tigers are dealing with the COVID-19 virus during fall camp.

Travis Boland

Trevor Lawrence 'Committed' to Tigers, Not Opting Out

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn't given too much thought for joining a growing list of college football stars opting out of the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

by

Cowboys 4ever

What Are We Hearing: Camp Day 2

How are COVID-19 protocols affecting Clemson's practices and how does head coach Dabo Swinney feel about a 2020 season happening this fall?

Brad Senkiw

Swinney: Most Of Players Demands Are Common Sense

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said most of the demands being made by players in the Pac-12 and Big 10 conferences are common sense and reasonable.

Travis Boland

James Skalski Doing What He Can To Help Mold Clemson's Young Linebackers

Clemson senior linebacker James Skalski is ready to help mold some of the younger players on the Tigers roster

JP-Priester

Lawrence's Leadership Shows Because He Goes Above and Beyond

The Tigers' superstar signal-caller is the undisputed leader of the Tiger team—a role that he has fully embraced this year.

Zach Lentz

by

Cowboys 4ever