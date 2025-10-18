ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Clemson vs. SMU
Ahead of the Clemson Tigers' Saturday matchup against SMU, a notable name could be out for the men in orange today.
Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik is listed as a game-time decision due to an ankle injury suffered in last week's win over Boston College. However, backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina is expected to make the start, according to On3 reports.
Klubnik had been questionable leading up to Saturday, but the general feeling was that he would be unable to go, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
The senior signal caller has started the past 34 games for the Tigers and has thrown for 1,530 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in his third full season as the starter. The last time a quarterback other than Klubnik started a game came in 2022, when DJ Uiagaleilei started in a 31-30 loss to rival South Carolina.
Vizzina is in his third year with the Tigers, but hasn't seen much time on the field, playing in 12 total games in his tenure and completing 26-of-48 passes for 227 yards and an interception. Today will be his first start of his career and his third game played this season, including last week, where he entered in place of Klubnik to close out the game, recording 37 yards and an interception in the blowout win.
Starting offensive tackle Tristan Leigh has also been downgraded to OUT following being listed as questionable on the Friday injury report.
The fifth-year player only played 13 snaps in last Saturday's game versus Boston College due to an undisclosed injury, and that injury will keep him out of Week 8. True freshman Brayden Jacobs will start in his place after playing a career-high 65 snaps last week. Leigh will look to return after the bye versus Duke on Nov. 1.
For SMU, their leader in receiving yards and receptions, Romello Brinson, is listed as a game-time decision. If he's not ready to go, the Tigers will be catching a huge break as Mustangs signal caller Kevin Jennings has connected with him on 32 passes for 484 yards (3rd in ACC) and three touchdowns through the first seven weeks.
Backup quarterback and Wisconsin transfer Tyler Van Dyke is also listed as a game-time decision, along with cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson.
Kickoff from Clemson, South Carolina, will occur at 3:30 p.m. EST today, and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.