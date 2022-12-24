Is Dabo Done Portaling?

Dabo Swinney used the NCAA transfer portal in 2022.

Yes, that actually happened. The Clemson head coach went in and got quarterback Paul Tyson from Arizona State to fill the third-string role that's being left behind by Hunter Johnson.

No, it isn't the most impactful pickup of the portal season but it does count for a coach who has been criticized in past years for now using college football's controversial free-agent system.

So is Clemson done? Is Swinney still eyeing more transfers to play for the Tigers in 2023?

As of right now, it doesn't sound like it.

"As we sit today, we’re in a great spot from a roster standpoint," Swinney said. "Things could change, and if it does, we’ll address it.”

The Tigers signed 27 players for the 2023 roster during Wednesday's early signing period. Swinney says there isn't much "room at the inn," but he's also not opposed to additions.

"There's probably a couple of spots that if it was the right thing, we would maybe consider that, but it's just a very small pool when it comes to filling our needs," Swinney said about the portal. "But that could change again because your roster could change."

This year, the NCAA broke up the time players can enter the transfer portal into two windows. The current one ends later in January. The other opens in May after spring practices are complete.

Swinney said there could be departures from the roster then, and Clemson would need to figure it out. But the Tigers had nobody leave last spring, and Swinney hopes his culture keeps his team intact.

"Things can happen in January. Things can happen in the spring," Swinney said. "Somebody could get hurt. Somebody could leave. I mean, there are always things to evaluate."

One of the reasons Clemson might end up not being more active in the transfer portal is the fact that multiple players Swinney thought were going to leave for the NFL are going to end up returning, although he's yet to name names.

Regardless of how it all plays out, Swinney said he embraces this era of roster construction.

"I think that's a great thing that all of a sudden you lose kids in spring that there is a portal where you're going to get players," Swinney said. "All of a sudden you got 10 guys pack up and leave for whatever reason, there's nowhere to get anybody. So I'm thankful that you at least have an opportunity to go supplement your roster somehow. And we just haven't had that. We didn't have anybody leave after spring last year so but who knows, maybe this year?"

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/