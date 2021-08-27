'It's Clemson-Georgia'... Enough Said

This is one of the great rivalries in the game, even though they’ve only played four times in this millennium.

The announcement that Clemson and Georgia were renewing their series on the field a few years earlier than expected was a pleasant surprise for the college football world.

This is one of the great rivalries in the game, even though they’ve only played four times in this millennium.

“It’s Clemson-Georgia, the history of Clemson-Georgia that goes back for years and years and years. Fans are excited and always have been,” Swinney said. “We’ve had a couple matchups with them — one here, one there, now we’ve got a neutral site. So, I think people are excited.”

The two schools are separated by 75 miles. They recruit many of the same players.

Currently, both the Tigers and the Bulldogs are vying for trips to the College Football Playoff. Dabo Swinney has taken Clemson there four consecutive seasons. They’ve won it all twice in the last four years and have played in four title games since 2015.

“It’s as expected. These are two great programs. For the last decade, these two programs have represented the best of the best,” Swinney said. “Both teams have been in the playoffs, both teams have been in national championships, both teams recruit well. We recruit a lot of the same territory and things like that. Both teams are in the top five preseason and all that stuff.”

For Swinney, the Tigers and the Bulldogs will also usher in a return to normalcy—as the stands at Bank of America Stadium will be filled with orange and red clad fans.

“And then you throw in the fact that nobody was at the games last year and people are excited to come and get back in the stands and be able to see some football, in particular a game like this of this magnitude,” Swinney said. “I mean, it’s a heavyweight matchup right out of the gate.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!