Jaguars 'Don't Want to Take Away What's Inside' Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has completed just 50 percent of his passes in two games with five interceptions and a passer rating of 57.1, but even though his start to his pro career has been less than ideal, he still is confident in his ability.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 50% of his passes – which led head coach Urban Meyer to say that his star may need to start taking the "check-downs" rather than always looking to hit the big play.

However, offensive coordinator Darrel Bevell said he doesn't want to take away what made Lawrence the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

"I don't want to take away what's inside these guys," Bevell said. "We're not asking him to not play the way he wants to play. But there are things he can improve on. We can get to our check-downs quicker, though progressions quicker. The more he sees defenses, he'll start doing that.

"It's a feel. When you get a more natural feel and let the game come and you get that comfort level, all of that stuff starts to open up. I saw that happening last week."

Lawrence started off last week with a bang, completing five of seven passes for 73 yards—including a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on the opening drive. It is those moments that he is focused on using as confidence builders.

"I have to keep reminding myself that I belong here,” he said. “I know I’m young, but I can play. I can play with all these guys. I think building that confidence for me and throughout the whole team [is key] and I feel we’re headed towards that.

"I threw a few checkdowns in the game that we actually lost some yards on, so if they're only rushing four and covering everyone underneath and they've got two guys deep there is probably a good run lane for me," Lawrence added.

"Those are things I'm learning. As the game went on you saw me use my legs a few times. I'm getting better at that, but I have to keep getting better at that."

The Jaguars return to the field at 4 pm, as they travel to Phoenix to take on the 2-0 Arizona Cardinals.