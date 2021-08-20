Urban Meyer Remains Reluctant to Name Trevor Lawrence Starter in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, despite starting former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence in the first preseason game last Saturday, refused to name the first overall draft pick the No. 1 guy on Friday.

"No, it doesn’t bother me," Lawrence said Friday about the competition with Gardner Minshew. "I think that is the way to run a team honestly. You have to compete for everyone’s jobs, you know the best player has to play and you have to compete and as a first-year player coming in, it’s kind of what’s expected."

Meyer spoke in "ifs" Friday when it comes to Lawrence getting more reps in both practice and games.

“If he wins it, which that hasn’t happened yet," Meyer said. "So, as soon as that happens, then you give him the one reps, all one reps."

Lawrence was the first quarterback on the field in the Jags' 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. He was 6-of-9 passing for 71 yards. He's expected to get more reps Monday night at New Orleans, according to Meyer.

It sounds like the coaches need to see more of him running the offense before handing him the starting job. Either that or Minshew, who was 4-of-8 passing for 48 yards and an interception, is still pushing Lawrence, who Lawrence is currently listed as "OR" on the depth chart for Monday's game..

Meyer says it's ultimately a decision that will be made between him, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterback coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Meyer said the battle could take until the final preseason game "in theory," but he would prefer to make a decision before then. The Jaguars visit the Houston Texans on Sept. 12.

"You want to compete for the job and there is a right way to do things," Lawrence said. "I think they [the coaching staff] have handled it great. We are in a great spot, and we are just going to keep working, and I am going to take advantage of every opportunity I get and that is all I can really do.”

