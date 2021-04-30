Etienne: 'I Was Secretly Rooting for Jacksonville'

Only fate can explain the pairing of the former all-time great Clemson duo Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sweating off the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 24 of the NFL Draft, Etienne wasn't sure what would happen, with his assured favorite destination only one Roger Goodell name call away.

"When that 24th pick was on, I was kind of nervous," Etienne said post-draft. "I was like, 'I don't know where they're going to go with this.' I was kind of nervous but definitely very humbled and excited to just be down in Jacksonville.

"Can't wait to get there. Never been to Jacksonville, honestly but, I mean, I'm just so excited and happy for the opportunity I have to get out there and to have Trevor there. So he's gonna make that transition much easier; we'll help each other a lot."

The Jaguars, despite a dynamic first two picks, still have a lot of holes to fill. Despite a young roster, the picks made NFL history, as well as Clemson history adding the first No. 1 overall pick of a Tiger and the first quarterback and running back duo from the same school selected in the first round by the same team in the Common Draft Era (sine 1967).

"I'm just really excited and can't wait to get there, honestly. So I was secretly rooting for Jacksonville," Etienne said. "I did have it in the back of my mind that I might have a chance to reunite with Trev. Just for it to come full circle, man, I'm just very happy, very excited, blessed, and ready to work with Trev. I feel like just being his teammate for three years, we just really built that camaraderie.

"I don't have to work on getting to know somebody else. I know Trev inside and out, so that's going to be a very, very great feeling. Just to know that he's a hard worker, I'm a hard worker, and we're going out there for the same type of goal. So there's going to be great things to happen; I can feel it."

