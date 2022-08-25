Clemson's offense is at its best when it has a dynamic pass-catching threat at the tight end position. This year, the Tigers just might have two players that fit that profile.

Senior Davis Allen and sophomore Jake Briningstool are expected to help boost a passing attack that ranked next to last in the ACC in total offense a season ago, and with Kyle Richardson now overseeing the position, there's a different feeling surrounding the group coming out of fall camp.

“Rich is awesome,” Briningstool said. “Just having him in the room has definitely helped us out from the passing game aspect and just bringing in cool ideas and creative ideas that will help score points for us.

“He is intense, and he is going to make sure we do the right thing. If we get it wrong, he is going to get it corrected. He isn't going to cuss at us or anything like that, which is actually better for us, I think.”

Briningstool showed flashes as a freshman, and he's confident that he's taken a big jump in his development compared to where he was a season ago.

"Last year, it was a lot different than now," Briningstool said. "Just my head was constantly spinning. I didn't really feel confident in what I was going to do and then now this year, I feel like I know everything to do. And I can just go out there and the games a lot slower and it comes to me better so I just feel like I can go out there and dominate."

Pair that year of experience with the veteran Allen, along with the fresh ideas that Richardson brings to the table, and Briningstool feels that the tight ends are on the verge of becoming a big part of the offense.

“I feel like the tight ends have a better situation now in the way we are going to be used," Briningstool said. "I think me and Davis both are going to make a big impact. I think there are a lot more opportunities for us. I think we can really open up the passing game and create mismatches and keep the ball moving.”

In fact, Briningstool is hoping there will be opportunities for him and Allen to be on the field at the same time, as the sophomore feels like it could create some potential matchup problems for opposing defenses.

“If we can get out there together, I think we have a lot of opportunities to blow the top off of the defenses and put up a lot of points together," he said. "I think it would be a lot of fun.”