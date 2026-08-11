After Being Sidelined Last Season, These Two Clemson RBs Are Looking to Bounce Back in 2026

Clemson’s 2024 season, which ended in a College Football Playoff appearance, had plenty of contributors, especially from the running back room.

While Phil Mafah was the main bell cow of the room, head coach Dabo Swinney relied on a supporting cast of second-year backs Jay Haynes and Jarvis Green to help complement him. Especially in Mafah’s last year, the two showed flashes of being able to be that top back going forward.

Then, that December, Haynes tore his ACL returning a kick in the ACC Championship game. Entering the next season, Green injured his foot and had surgery, missing all of the 2025 season as well.

Now, in 2026, the two return to the running back room with hopes to make impacts like they did two years ago. They’ve also learned a lot from their time on the sidelines.

“It taught me a lot about the game,” Haynes said. “Slowed the game down for me, just being able to watch the game, so I feel like it helped.”

A season-ending injury for 18-22-year-olds in this stage of their career could drop morale heavily. Clemson also went on to add SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr. to the room, putting him with expected starter Gideon Davidson in his second season. Some in August 2024 might have argued that Haynes or Green could be in that position if the cards were played right.

But reality said otherwise. That doesn’t take away from the quality that each brings to the Tigers moving forward.

“Just trying to do the best I can every day,” Green said. “I just worry about me and put the best foot forward and try to help this team.”

After all, the duo has shown fans before how good they can be.

In that 2024 season, Green caught a passing touchdown against Texas in the first round of the postseason, helping the third-quarter effort that was eventually short-lived. However, the tailback showed his promise at the highest level.

Jarvis Green is wide open for his first career touchdown! pic.twitter.com/6iHGiN9pWb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 21, 2024

Haynes, meanwhile, had 295 rushing yards on 43 attempts in 2024, recording three touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Chad Morris has also made it an emphasis to run the ball more next season, meaning not every touch will be by Davidson or Johnson.

The backs feel confident that they can make valuable contributions to the Tigers as well.

“I’ve been feeling confident, really, most of the time,” Haynes said. “Just some minor setbacks, but mostly during spring training, when I was just able to do everything with the team, kind of just gave me that, over the edge, like ‘I’m able to do everything now.’”

“I just got to stay ready whenever my number’s called,” Green added. “Prepare myself in a way like I’m the No. 1 back and if my number’s called, go out there and showcase.”

More importantly, however, the two are excited to continue to follow their dream of playing football at the highest level. Through a strong support system in their position room, led by C.J. Spiller, Haynes and Green look to make impacts like that of the 2024 season.

Who knows? Maybe another reception like Green’s against Texas or a 70-yard touchdown run like Haynes’s could happen again in 2026. History tends to repeat itself, but injury prevention will be key.

“I actually feel good to participate in fall camp again,” Green said. “Last year, got a little injury, but been trying different ways, eating different, trying to work out a little different.”

“I’m very happy to be back on the field,” Haynes said. “Obviously, everybody knew it took some time, but just to get back on the field, I’m blessed.”