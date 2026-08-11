Clemson RB Chris Johnson Jr. Seeing New Personal Best in Speed Entering 2026

During the spring, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney challenged SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr. to transform his body ahead of 2026.

After the offseason finished up and fall camp began, it’s safe to say the running back answered the call.

Johnson recorded a 4.28 40-meter time during the summer, which he admits is the fastest he’s ever run that event. He’s only .07 seconds off of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy, who most recently broke the record at the NFL Combine.

He credits the coaching staff, especially new strength coach Dennis Love, with getting him where he needed to be ahead of his fourth season.

“Just really coming in here, training with D-Love and all the strength staff, they just help me with my speed every day,” he said on Monday evening. “Just getting better and pouring into the things that need to be poured into.”

Swinney challenged the speedy tailback when he first got here to take college more seriously, coming in a step behind the remainder of the players in the program. Since then, he’s taken it and put himself in contention to be a standout running back for the Tigers next season.

Johnson saw it as the capability to save his career, in a way.

“I took it on real heavy, like right now, it’s now or never for me,” he said. “I got two years left, so it was a challenge for me, and I felt like that’s what I needed to do, so I took it head-on.”

Part of the reason, too, was the quick loyalty the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native has towards his new head coach.

“Like, who wouldn’t want to come here and play for Coach Swinney?” Johnson added. “Like, all the things that he’s done, like this is a championship program. Who wouldn’t want to come here and play for him and have his back?”

The work is also far from being done, though.

New offensive coordinator Chad Morris brings his quick, tempo-style offense into the fray for the 2026 season. Although Johnson is arguably the fastest player on the team, keeping up with an offense as fast as Morris’s continues to be an adjustment for he and every player.

When it comes into fruition, however, there will be plenty of chances to show off his game-changing speed next season.

“It’s tough. Like I just said, it’s tempo, like it’s a change of speed for the game, but I feel like we’ve been doing it since the spring, it’s new for everybody,” Johnson said. “So, as camp goes on, it’s what, day four? So, we haven’t been on the field like that during the summer.”

“ I feel like as camp goes on and days stack up, we’ll get better at it.”