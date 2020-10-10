'Just a Matter of Time' for Joseph Ngata's Breakout Game

Clemson sophomore wide receivers Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata garnered most of the offseason talk in regards to the next superstars for WRU.

However, neither were available for the beginning of camp due to Covid-19 and protocols. The delayed arrival to fall camp put Joseph Ngata at a disadvantage but he continues to battle back.

Coming out of camp, head coach Dabo Swinney said he felt Ngata was 'ready to explode' and that it's only a matter of time before he breaks through and becomes a factor on offense.

"(Ngata) is a really, really, special player. He had a good first game against Wake Forest. He had a couple of grabs then he comes back and tweaks his abdominal muscle," Swinney said.

Ngata tried to give it a go last week but quickly reaggravated the injury and was forced back to the sidelines against the Cavaliers last week.

Ladson has shown flashes of his potential in Ngata's absence with two touchdowns against the Citadel and five grabs for 71 yards in the 41-23 win over Virginia last week.

It remains to be seen if he'll be available for Saturday's tilt with Miami in Death Valley but the goal is to just him to back to full health as soon as possible.

"We're trying to get him well," Swinney said Wednesday night after practice. When he's full speed, you'll know because he's special. There's no doubt about it. Once we get it rolling, we'll definitely be better for it, that's for sure."