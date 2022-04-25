Justyn Ross’ Draft Stock Slipped but His Confidence Has Not

Former Clemson Receiver Can’t Wait to Prove What he Can Do

CLEMSON, S.C. — The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday night in Las Vegas, but it is likely Justyn Ross will not hear his named called on Day 1.

It is also likely he will not hear his name on Day 2, either.

The question is when might Clemson fans expect to see the former Tiger drafted? Most draft analysis seem to think Ross will be drafted between rounds 4-7 on Day 3.

“I don’t pay that any mind,” the former Clemson receiver said.

His congenital fusion in his spine and then a foot injury that caused him to miss the final three games of the 2021 season are why Ross went from a potential first-round pick after his freshman season to a late round pick three years later.

The spinal issue seems to be the biggest concern NFL for teams, though Ross showed no effects from it during his final season at Clemson.

However, Ross did not have the final year at Clemson he was hoping for. Though he led the Tigers in both receptions and yards, his 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns were not the same eye-popping numbers he put up during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“There is a whole lot more of what I got,” Ross said following Clemson’s Pro Day last month.

“I am a big guy. I am winner. I have been a winner my whole career at Clemson,” he continued. “I can move around. I can lineup and play every (receiver) position on the field.”

Ross admitted last year was difficult at times, but he felt like from a physical standpoint he did have moments where he felt like his old self.

“Some games. Dealing with the foot (injury) and coming off a year without playing, it was a little shaky, but I feel really good,” he said.

Ross has spoken to a lot of teams and has visited some teams during the draft process. However, the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers have showed the most interest.

Through the years, however, there are several instances a player was drafted by a team who never spoke to them during the whole draft process.

“They just want to see me play ball. See me move around,” Ross said. “They want to see me get in and out of breaks and run routes.”

The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas this Thursday-Saturday. Day 1 will be the first round, followed by rounds two and three on Friday night and four through seven all day on Saturday.