Justyn Ross is Gaining National Respect Again

After missing the season with a spinal condition, outlets are starting to give Justyn Ross recognition again

The hype surrounding Justyn Ross’ return from injury continues to grow.

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus ranked the Clemson receiver the third-best receiver returning to college football next season.

“He established himself as one of the best deep threats in college football in his two years prior to 2020,” Anthony Treash wrote.

This ranking is good for Ross after missing a season in action. CBS Sports ranked the Tiger the seventh-best player that skipped the draft to return to college – just ahead of teammate and linebacker James Skalski, who is ranked eleventh on the list.

Ross was primed to have a breakout season last year before his injury and was thought to be a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 2019, as the second option behind Tee Higgins, Ross caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. If he is healthy, Ross will be the first option this season and hopefully be ready to pick up right where he left off in 2019.