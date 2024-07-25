Key Takeaways from Clemson's ACC Media Day Conference
The ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, saw Clemson Tigers' key figures sharing their insights and aspirations for the upcoming season. Among the speakers were Head Coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback Cade Klubnik, running back Phil Mafah, and defensive leaders R.J. Mickens and Barrett Carter. Their comments highlighted the team's readiness, leadership, and the dynamic changes within the ACC.
Coach Dabo Swinney spoke enthusiastically about the conference's expansion, welcoming SMU, Cal, and Stanford.
"It's exciting times," Swinney remarked. "The footprint has changed. Super excited about the three new teams coming in. It creates a lot of new storylines, new opportunities."
He emphasized the added competition and travel opportunities as beneficial for the league. Swinney also expressed optimism about the team's growth, particularly highlighting the stability provided by having Cade Klubnik return as quarterback for a second year under the same offensive system.
Swinney also addressed the proposed changes to scholarship limits and their potential impact on college football. He expressed concern that increasing scholarships might eliminate opportunities for walk-ons, which he believes are crucial for team development and practice efficiency.
"When you do away with the walk-ons, guys that are just wanting to be a part of it, they want to serve, that 105 is going to dwindle. We have no way to practice." Swinney explained.
He highlighted the challenges of managing a larger roster and the unintended consequences of such changes, stating, "It's frustrating. We're going to play more games than we've ever played, practice more than we ever played, finish longer than we ever played, and have the smallest roster we've ever had.
"In college, you can't grab the guy out of the algebra class in the middle of the season and bring him over here and plug him in," he said, emphasizing the unique challenges of managing a college football team compared to the NFL.
"If you don't have scout teams to present the looks, it's really difficult," he added, underscoring the critical role walk-ons play in daily practices and overall team preparation. Swinney explained that the reduction in walk-ons is a side effect of the House v. NCAA settlement, which set new limitations on scholarships and roster sizes.
Cade Klubnik, reflecting on his development, noted the importance of consistency and game management.
"One of the biggest things is taking it one week at a time," Klubnik stated. "I'm never looking to the next opponent, never looking two weeks ahead. Truly just focusing on one day at a time".
He credited Coach Riley's guidance and the return of experienced teammates for his confidence in leading Clemson’s offense this season.
Klubnik also shared how his relationship with his offensive line, receivers, and running backs has evolved.
"Honestly just leading, just using my voice and pushing guys. Just building as great of a camaraderie as I can build with my teammates," he said. This close-knit relationship is seen as a significant factor in improving his game management and performance on the field.
He also discussed his goals for the upcoming season, focusing on reducing turnovers and increasing efficiency.
"Last year, I had 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. I've been working on getting the ball out of my hand quicker, knowing the protections better, and reducing those interceptions," Klubnik explained.
His commitment to mastering the offensive system and improving his decision-making shows his clear dedication to becoming a more effective leader on the field.
Phil Mafah discussed his focus on longevity and health, emphasizing the importance of taking care of his body to ensure peak performance throughout the season.
"One thing I have been focusing on this off-season is my longevity," Mafah said. "Taking care of my body, my nutrition, doing what I need to do on the daily in order to be successful."
His strong finish in last year’s bowl game has boosted the team’s morale and confidence heading into the new season.
Mafah also highlighted his growing relationship with quarterback Cade Klubnik.
"We just took a trip down to Sea Island, spent a great time together, worshipping, fellowship. He's my brother in Christ. I love that dude. He cares about this team so much," Mafah shared. Having a strong bond outside of football is sure to enhance their on-field performance and synergy.
R.J. Mickens and Barrett Carter shared insights on their defensive strategies and leadership roles. Mickens highlighted the hard work and dedication of his teammates, naming leaders like Barrett and Tyler Venables as pivotal in maintaining the team’s defensive prowess. Carter, meanwhile, spoke about the leadership challenges set by Coach Swinney and his commitment to becoming a more vocal leader.
"I've really taken that and tried to run with that ever since the season ended," Carter noted. "I want to be the next in line with that."
Carter also discussed the influence of his relationship with teammate Trotter. "That's my brother for life. The thing I love about Trotter is he's all about his business. Me, I'm going to talk a lot of trash, whatever. Trot, he's going to kill you with silence. That's what I can respect the most about Trotter," Carter said. The overwhelming feeling from each player was a strong connection with not only the school, but their teammates.
As Clemson gears up for the new season, the insights from the ACC Football Kickoff reflect a team grounded in strong leadership, strategic growth, and a readiness to embrace the evolving landscape of college football. The players' and coach's comments collectively paint a picture of a team committed to excellence, both on and off the field.