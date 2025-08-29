Keys to the Game: Clemson Tigers vs. LSU Tigers
We’ve finally made it to the opening weekend of the college football season, and the Clemson Tigers have a tall task in their opponent: the LSU Tigers.
While the first week of the season often presents a lot of questions, due to no preaseason games and no way to measure the teams accurately, head coach Dabo Swinney and his team return most of their production on both sides of the ball.
With that being said, here are three keys to the game if Clemson looks to start its season 1-0.
1. Win at the Line
On both sides of the ball, it’s imperative to win at the trenches, especially with the quarterbacks on both sides.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and LSU signalcaller Garrett Nussmeier are two of the top returning quarterbacks from a season ago, needing big game from their respective offensive lines to succeed on Saturday night.
The Tigers have the advantage with experience, returning all but one from last year’s starting offensive line while having rotational pieces with additional experience. On the other side, LSU returns one player from last year’s line and bring in a handful of transfers.
Especially with players like T.J. Parker, Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart in the Clemson defense, it will be important that the unit will keep Nussmeier uncomfortable throughout the contest.
If the offensive trenches give Klubnik ample time and help with the run game, while getting to the opposing quarterback on the other side of the abll, it will enhance the Tigers’ chances with a home win.
2. Running Back Consistency
Clemson’s odds of winning the game could get lower if it can’t get its run game going, making it essential to get moving early.
Adam Randall will be the starting running back for the team, but Swinney said that players behind him in the depth chart, like Gideon Davidson, David Eziomume and Keith Adams Jr., will see snaps in the backfield as well.
Regardless of who it is, a lot of eyes will be on this position group since it is one of the offense’s main questions entering the 2025 season. While the Tigers can get points on the board through their passing attack, it’s been the offenses with a balanced attack that have gotten to the national championships.
If Clemson wants to make its chances of winning better, it will have to utiilize its run game and find success on the ground.
3. Beat the Past Issues of Run Defense
If there were problems with the Clemson defense on the ground, it was becasue of the way it defended the run.
Missed tackles and missed spots saw games against Georgia, Texas and South Carolina turn into losses. While the Tigers recorded a 10-win season in 2024, poor run defense saw opponents come back into games and raised blood pressure of Clemson fans across the country.
Enter new defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who has preached effort and intensity throughout his first offseason with the team. While another big question mark throughout the offseason has been what this defense will look like, if it was anything like what the Penn State defense, where he was its former coordinator a year ago, it will help eliminate the LSU run game.
The away team returns Caden Durham and adds five-star freshman Harlem Berry. Durham finished with 750 yards and six rushing touchdowns for the Tigers last season, being a motor for the offense when Nussmeier isn’t passing the ball.
If Allen’s intensity proves to be true and it’s in effect Week 1, Clemson will be the Tigers on the winning side this weekend.